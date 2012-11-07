Edition:
Goran Tomasevic: Afghanistan

<p>U.S. and Afghan soldiers take a knee near a U.S. Army Chinook during an operation near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry prepare for a night foot patrol in a COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment, fire a 120 mm mortar shell during a mortar registration exercise at COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>An Afghan border policeman carries a goat at a hill top near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>Afghan border policemen patrol during an operation near Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>A U.S soldier observes the area as he expects a Taliban attack near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>An Afghan border policeman feeds a detained suspected Taliban member near Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>An Afghan boy looks at a U.S. soldier of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment as they patrol the town of Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>Afghan policemen grill meat as they celebrate the Muslim Eid Al Adha festival in COP (Combat Outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>Captain Sean Miller, commander of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th U.S. Cavalry, walks inside a district centre building in COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>U.S soldiers blows up a roadside bomb set up by Taliban fighters near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>An Afghan man offers grilled meat to Captain Sean Miller, commander of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th U.S. Cavalry, during the celebration of the Muslim Eid Al Adha festival in COP (Combat Outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>A U.S soldier observes the area from a hill top near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>A U.S. soldier of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment walks on top of an Afghan police base in the town of Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>Afghan Border Police officers stand next to a detained suspected Taliban fighter near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>U.S. soldiers aim their weapons as they expect a Taliban attack near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A U.S. soldier of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment, observes the area with the scope of his rifle near COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>A U.S. soldier of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment, works with a shovel next to a mired truck near COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>A U.S. soldier of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment kneels during a night foot patrol near COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>Afghan border policemen escort a detained suspected Taliban fighter near Walli Was in Paktika province near the border with Pakistan, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>An Afghan soldier stands during an operation near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>U.S. and Afghan soldiers patrol during an operation near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>A dog sleeps next to a U.S soldier at a hill top near the town of Walli Was during an operation in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>U.S. and Afghan soldiers rest during a operation on a cold morning near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>Afghan border policemen patrol near Walli Was in Paktika province near border with Pakistan, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>An AK-47 rifle belonging to an Afghan policeman lies on the ground as other policemen grill meat during the celebration of the Muslim Eid Al Adha festival in COP (Combat Outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>A U.S. soldier observes an area as he expects a Taliban attack near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>A U.S soldier climbs a hill with a heavy rucksack near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>An Afghan man talks to a U.S. soldier of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment as he patrols the town of Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>An Afghan Border Police officer sits next to a detained suspected Taliban fighter near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

