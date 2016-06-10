Gordie Howe: 1928-2016
Gordie Howe watches practice for the NHL All-Star hockey game in Dallas January 22, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Gordie Howe stands in front of the bronze sculpture of his likeness during an unveiling ceremony at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan April 10, 2007. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Gordie Howe smiles as he signs an autograph for Alec Horton, 10, of Garland, Texas during a signing in Dallas, Texas, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Gordie Howe, starting with the IHL Detroit Vipers, bumps Kansas City Blades' Iain Fraser (L) during the first 48 seconds of the IHL game at the Palace in Auburn Hills, October 3, 1997. Howe became the first professional hockey player to play in six...more
Mark Howe has his induction ring examined by dad Gordie Howe during a news conference in Toronto November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Gordie Howe waves as he enters the rink for a ceremony honoring his son, Philadelphia Flyers' NHL Hall of Fame defenseman Mark, before the start of the Flyers and Detroit Red Wings game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Edmonton Oilers' Wayne Gretzky receives the Art Ross Trophy from Gordie Howe during the NHL Awards in Toronto June 10, 1987. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Gordie Howe signs autographs for fans in celebration of his 85th birthday before the start of the Red Wing's game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Detroit, Michigan March 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook
Former Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull talks to Gordie Howe during a Heroes of Hockey practice at the NHL All-Star celebrations in Vancouver January 16, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer
Edmonton Oiler Wayne Gretzky is shown talking with Gordie Howe in Toronto at a reception for Howe the day after Howe retired from professional hockey June 5, 1980. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Gordie Howe greets media on his way to a dinner to honor his legacy in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan February 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Stobbe
Gordie Howe and Jean Beliveau prepare to drop the puck during a ceremony before the game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Former hockey greats Jean Beliveau (L), Frank Mahovlich (2nd L), Gordie Howe (2nd R) and Yvan Cournoyer (R) pose with the Stanley Cup at a tribute for Beliveau in Montreal, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Gordie Howe talks with Nicklas Lidstrom from the Detroit Red Wings during the Western Conference team practice for the NHL's All-Star hockey game in Atlanta January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Gordie Howe signs autographs for fans during a signing in Dallas, Texas, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Gordie Howe signs an autograph for a fan during a signing in Dallas, Texas, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
