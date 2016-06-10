Edition:
Gordie Howe: 1928-2016

Gordie Howe watches practice for the NHL All-Star hockey game in Dallas January 22, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2007
Gordie Howe stands in front of the bronze sculpture of his likeness during an unveiling ceremony at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan April 10, 2007. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2007
Gordie Howe smiles as he signs an autograph for Alec Horton, 10, of Garland, Texas during a signing in Dallas, Texas, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2007
Gordie Howe, starting with the IHL Detroit Vipers, bumps Kansas City Blades' Iain Fraser (L) during the first 48 seconds of the IHL game at the Palace in Auburn Hills, October 3, 1997. Howe became the first professional hockey player to play in six different decades when he joined the Vipers for their season opener against the Blades. The Blades defeated the Vipers 5-4 in a shoot out. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Mark Howe has his induction ring examined by dad Gordie Howe during a news conference in Toronto November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2011
Gordie Howe waves as he enters the rink for a ceremony honoring his son, Philadelphia Flyers' NHL Hall of Fame defenseman Mark, before the start of the Flyers and Detroit Red Wings game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2012
Edmonton Oilers' Wayne Gretzky receives the Art Ross Trophy from Gordie Howe during the NHL Awards in Toronto June 10, 1987. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2009
Gordie Howe signs autographs for fans in celebration of his 85th birthday before the start of the Red Wing's game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Detroit, Michigan March 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2013
Former Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull talks to Gordie Howe during a Heroes of Hockey practice at the NHL All-Star celebrations in Vancouver January 16, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Edmonton Oiler Wayne Gretzky is shown talking with Gordie Howe in Toronto at a reception for Howe the day after Howe retired from professional hockey June 5, 1980. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Gordie Howe greets media on his way to a dinner to honor his legacy in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan February 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Stobbe

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Gordie Howe and Jean Beliveau prepare to drop the puck during a ceremony before the game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2007
Former hockey greats Jean Beliveau (L), Frank Mahovlich (2nd L), Gordie Howe (2nd R) and Yvan Cournoyer (R) pose with the Stanley Cup at a tribute for Beliveau in Montreal, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2008
Gordie Howe talks with Nicklas Lidstrom from the Detroit Red Wings during the Western Conference team practice for the NHL's All-Star hockey game in Atlanta January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Reuters / Saturday, January 26, 2008
Gordie Howe signs autographs for fans during a signing in Dallas, Texas, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2007
Gordie Howe signs an autograph for a fan during a signing in Dallas, Texas, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2007
