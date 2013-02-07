Governor Christie
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks with a survivor of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie visits fifth grade students at Berkeley Elementary School in Westwood, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen
President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage done by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. At left is New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. REUTERS/Larry Downing
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie arrives to deliver the keynote address during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney sits with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on his campaign bus after their town hall campaign stop at Ariel Corporation in Mount Vernon, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie points as he delivers the keynote address to delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks with New Jersey National Guard cooks Specialist Jerel Frayer, Sergeant Richard Pretto and Sergeant Sarah Zadoyko while they prepare food for emergency personnel and victims of Hurricane Sandy at a relief...more
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie while surveying the Hurricane Sandy damaged areas of Bayhead along Rt 35 in Bayhead, New Jersey, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Governor's Office/Tim Larsen
Poll worker Annie Barr watches as Governor Chris Christie exits the voting booth with his daughter Bridget, 8, at the Mendham Emergency Services Building in Mendham, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen more
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gives his State of the State address in the assembly chamber in Trenton, New Jersey, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie and his wife Mary Pat Christie attend the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie delivers the keynote address during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former first lady Nancy Reagan and Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie sit together before Christie's speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork...more
Former President Bill Clinton speaks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie while watching the Syracuse Orange play the Cincinnati Bearcats during their 2012 Big East Tournament in New York, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie reaches across a table to shake hands with a survivor of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie departs after giving his State of the State address in the assembly chamber in Trenton, New Jersey, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New Jersey Governor-elect Chris Christie is joined by Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Guadagno and members of their families after delivering his victory speech at election night headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey, November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff...more
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie with his wife Mary Pat and son Andrew listen to speeches during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Republican National Convention keynote speaker and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie points from the podium as he tours the stage with television news talk show host and former U.S. Congressman Joe Scarborough before the start of the opening session...more
Governor Chris Christie plays with Walker Van Buskirk, 3 months, while mom Amy Van Buskirk looks on at a Relief Center at the Port Monmouth Fire Department in Port Monmouth, New Jersey, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim...more
