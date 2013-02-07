Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 7, 2013 | 1:15pm EST

Governor Christie

<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks with a survivor of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks with a survivor of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, February 07, 2013

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks with a survivor of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
1 / 20
<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie visits fifth grade students at Berkeley Elementary School in Westwood, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie visits fifth grade students at Berkeley Elementary School in Westwood, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen

Thursday, February 07, 2013

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie visits fifth grade students at Berkeley Elementary School in Westwood, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen

Close
2 / 20
<p>President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage done by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. At left is New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage done by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. At left is New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, February 07, 2013

President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage done by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. At left is New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
3 / 20
<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie arrives to deliver the keynote address during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie arrives to deliver the keynote address during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, February 07, 2013

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie arrives to deliver the keynote address during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 20
<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney sits with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on his campaign bus after their town hall campaign stop at Ariel Corporation in Mount Vernon, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney sits with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on his campaign bus after their town hall campaign stop at Ariel Corporation in Mount Vernon, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney sits with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on his campaign bus after their town hall campaign stop at Ariel Corporation in Mount Vernon, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 20
<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie points as he delivers the keynote address to delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie points as he delivers the keynote address to delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, February 07, 2013

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie points as he delivers the keynote address to delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
6 / 20
<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks with New Jersey National Guard cooks Specialist Jerel Frayer, Sergeant Richard Pretto and Sergeant Sarah Zadoyko while they prepare food for emergency personnel and victims of Hurricane Sandy at a relief center in Sea Bright, New Jersey, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks with New Jersey National Guard cooks Specialist Jerel Frayer, Sergeant Richard Pretto and Sergeant Sarah Zadoyko while they prepare food for emergency personnel and victims of Hurricane Sandy at a relief...more

Thursday, February 07, 2013

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks with New Jersey National Guard cooks Specialist Jerel Frayer, Sergeant Richard Pretto and Sergeant Sarah Zadoyko while they prepare food for emergency personnel and victims of Hurricane Sandy at a relief center in Sea Bright, New Jersey, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen

Close
7 / 20
<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie while surveying the Hurricane Sandy damaged areas of Bayhead along Rt 35 in Bayhead, New Jersey, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Governor's Office/Tim Larsen</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie while surveying the Hurricane Sandy damaged areas of Bayhead along Rt 35 in Bayhead, New Jersey, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Governor's Office/Tim Larsen

Thursday, February 07, 2013

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie while surveying the Hurricane Sandy damaged areas of Bayhead along Rt 35 in Bayhead, New Jersey, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Governor's Office/Tim Larsen

Close
8 / 20
<p>Poll worker Annie Barr watches as Governor Chris Christie exits the voting booth with his daughter Bridget, 8, at the Mendham Emergency Services Building in Mendham, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen</p>

Poll worker Annie Barr watches as Governor Chris Christie exits the voting booth with his daughter Bridget, 8, at the Mendham Emergency Services Building in Mendham, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen more

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Poll worker Annie Barr watches as Governor Chris Christie exits the voting booth with his daughter Bridget, 8, at the Mendham Emergency Services Building in Mendham, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen

Close
9 / 20
<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gives his State of the State address in the assembly chamber in Trenton, New Jersey, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gives his State of the State address in the assembly chamber in Trenton, New Jersey, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gives his State of the State address in the assembly chamber in Trenton, New Jersey, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 20
<p>Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie and his wife Mary Pat Christie attend the Allen &amp; Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie and his wife Mary Pat Christie attend the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie and his wife Mary Pat Christie attend the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
11 / 20
<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie delivers the keynote address during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie delivers the keynote address during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, February 07, 2013

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie delivers the keynote address during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 20
<p>Former first lady Nancy Reagan and Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie sit together before Christie's speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool</p>

Former first lady Nancy Reagan and Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie sit together before Christie's speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork...more

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Former first lady Nancy Reagan and Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie sit together before Christie's speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Close
13 / 20
<p>Former President Bill Clinton speaks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie while watching the Syracuse Orange play the Cincinnati Bearcats during their 2012 Big East Tournament in New York, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Former President Bill Clinton speaks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie while watching the Syracuse Orange play the Cincinnati Bearcats during their 2012 Big East Tournament in New York, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Former President Bill Clinton speaks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie while watching the Syracuse Orange play the Cincinnati Bearcats during their 2012 Big East Tournament in New York, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 20
<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie reaches across a table to shake hands with a survivor of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie reaches across a table to shake hands with a survivor of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, February 07, 2013

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie reaches across a table to shake hands with a survivor of Hurricane Sandy in a community center while touring damaged areas in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
15 / 20
<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie departs after giving his State of the State address in the assembly chamber in Trenton, New Jersey, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie departs after giving his State of the State address in the assembly chamber in Trenton, New Jersey, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 07, 2013

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie departs after giving his State of the State address in the assembly chamber in Trenton, New Jersey, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 20
<p>New Jersey Governor-elect Chris Christie is joined by Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Guadagno and members of their families after delivering his victory speech at election night headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey, November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky</p>

New Jersey Governor-elect Chris Christie is joined by Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Guadagno and members of their families after delivering his victory speech at election night headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey, November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff...more

Thursday, February 07, 2013

New Jersey Governor-elect Chris Christie is joined by Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Guadagno and members of their families after delivering his victory speech at election night headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey, November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Close
17 / 20
<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie with his wife Mary Pat and son Andrew listen to speeches during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie with his wife Mary Pat and son Andrew listen to speeches during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, February 07, 2013

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie with his wife Mary Pat and son Andrew listen to speeches during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
18 / 20
<p>Republican National Convention keynote speaker and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie points from the podium as he tours the stage with television news talk show host and former U.S. Congressman Joe Scarborough before the start of the opening session of the convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Republican National Convention keynote speaker and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie points from the podium as he tours the stage with television news talk show host and former U.S. Congressman Joe Scarborough before the start of the opening session...more

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Republican National Convention keynote speaker and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie points from the podium as he tours the stage with television news talk show host and former U.S. Congressman Joe Scarborough before the start of the opening session of the convention in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
19 / 20
<p>Governor Chris Christie plays with Walker Van Buskirk, 3 months, while mom Amy Van Buskirk looks on at a Relief Center at the Port Monmouth Fire Department in Port Monmouth, New Jersey, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen</p>

Governor Chris Christie plays with Walker Van Buskirk, 3 months, while mom Amy Van Buskirk looks on at a Relief Center at the Port Monmouth Fire Department in Port Monmouth, New Jersey, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim...more

Thursday, February 07, 2013

Governor Chris Christie plays with Walker Van Buskirk, 3 months, while mom Amy Van Buskirk looks on at a Relief Center at the Port Monmouth Fire Department in Port Monmouth, New Jersey, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/New Jersey Governor's Office/Tim Larsen

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top images from the month of January.

Feb 06 2013
Images from Hubble

Images from Hubble

Striking images from the Hubble Telescope.

Feb 06 2013
Alabama hostage crisis over

Alabama hostage crisis over

A 5-year-old Alabama boy who was snatched from his school bus and held in an underground bunker was rescued by FBI agents.

Feb 05 2013
Embedded in Afghanistan

Embedded in Afghanistan

Reuters photographer Andrew Burton is in Afghanistan.

Feb 05 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast