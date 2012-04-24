Graffiti in Caracas
A woman sits in front of graffiti in Caracas, April 23, 2012. The graffiti is inspired by Tina Modotti's 1928 picture "Woman with flag". REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman walks past graffiti in Caracas, April 23, 2012. The graffiti is inspired by revolutionary legends. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks past graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk pass a wall painted with graffiti commemorating the social uprising known as "Caracazo" in Caracas, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man walks past graffiti in Caracas, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman walks past a graffiti depecting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman feeds her child as she waits for transport in the slum of Las Mayas in Caracas, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks past a wall in Caracas painted with a graffiti of Jesus Christ and the Virgin of Coromoto, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Women walk past a graffiti reading 'Long life Chavez' outside the National Assembly in Caracas, January 5, 2011 REUTERS/Gil Montano
Street artists who are members of the "Communicational Liberation Army", view their completed work in Caracas, May 5, 2010. The work shows David from the Biblical story of "David and Goliath" holding the severed head of U.S. Secretary of State...more
People walk pass a wall in Caracas with a graffiti showing (L-R) the founder of the Soviet state Vladimir Lenin, rebel hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, South American hero Simon Bolivar and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, April 29, 2010....more
People walk pass a wall painted with graffiti commemorating the social uprising known as "Caracazo" in Caracas, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A stencil of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is laid on the floor in Caracas, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man walks past a graffiti reading: "Poetry and socialist revolution, which one?" in Caracas, November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A street artist walks away from a work showing a stencil of Colombia's presidential candidate Juan Manuel Santos and an angel in Caracas, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A motorcyclist passes a wall painted with a graffiti of U.S. President Barack Obama in Caracas, April 6, 2010. /Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man stands next to a graffiti depicting U.S. President Barack Obama dressed like Santa Claus holding a missile, in Caracas, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Two girls walks past a graffiti depicting former Colombian guerrilla FARC leader Manuel Marulanda in Caracas, September 26, 2008. graffiti reads: 'Manuel Marulanda, Live'. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A motorist drives past a graffiti with an image of a rural worker is seen reading "Chavez Forever" in the state of Yaracuy,west of Caracas, August 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Painters work on a graffiti promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's re-election campaign in Caracas, October 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A homeless man sleeps in front of a wall painted with the words "Venezuela Justice" in downtown Caracas, November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy stands at a house decorated with a graffiti depicting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-Chavez graffiti decorates a wall near the building housing Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA in Caracas, May 31, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Graffiti depicting a tank on an old truck at the state-run cultural development project of "Tiuna el Furte" in El Valle neighborhood, in Caracas, April 22, 2006. REUTERS/File
