Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 11, 2013 | 3:40pm EST

Grammy Award highlights

<p>Mumford &amp; Sons joke around as they pose with their awards for Album of the Year for "Babel" and Best Long Form Music Video for "Big Easy Express" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Mumford & Sons joke around as they pose with their awards for Album of the Year for "Babel" and Best Long Form Music Video for "Big Easy Express" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more

Monday, February 11, 2013

Mumford & Sons joke around as they pose with their awards for Album of the Year for "Babel" and Best Long Form Music Video for "Big Easy Express" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 45
<p>Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&amp;B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 11, 2013

Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 45
<p>Justin Timberlake performs with Jay-Z at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Justin Timberlake performs with Jay-Z at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Justin Timberlake performs with Jay-Z at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
3 / 45
<p>Frank Ocean performs "Forrest Gump" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Frank Ocean performs "Forrest Gump" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Frank Ocean performs "Forrest Gump" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 45
<p>Taylor Swift performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Taylor Swift performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Taylor Swift performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 45
<p>Presenter Katy Perry holds out the Grammy award for best new artist to Nate Ruess, singer from Fun, at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Presenter Katy Perry holds out the Grammy award for best new artist to Nate Ruess, singer from Fun, at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Presenter Katy Perry holds out the Grammy award for best new artist to Nate Ruess, singer from Fun, at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 45
<p>The Lumineers perform at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

The Lumineers perform at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

The Lumineers perform at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 45
<p>Carrie Underwood peforms at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Carrie Underwood peforms at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Carrie Underwood peforms at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 45
<p>Adele holds the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Set Fire To The Rain " at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Adele holds the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Set Fire To The Rain " at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Adele holds the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Set Fire To The Rain " at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 45
<p>Rihanna shows off jewelry as she arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rihanna shows off jewelry as she arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 11, 2013

Rihanna shows off jewelry as she arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 45
<p>Kelly Clarkson accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Kelly Clarkson accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Kelly Clarkson accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 45
<p>Alicia Keys performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Alicia Keys performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Alicia Keys performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 45
<p>Frank Ocean accepts the award for best urban contemporary album for "Channel Orange" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Frank Ocean accepts the award for best urban contemporary album for "Channel Orange" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Frank Ocean accepts the award for best urban contemporary album for "Channel Orange" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
13 / 45
<p>Rihanna performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Rihanna performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Rihanna performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
14 / 45
<p>Singer Taylor Swift reacts as she accepts the Grammy award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safe &amp; Sound" with John Paul White (L) and T Bone Burnett (2nd from L) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Singer Taylor Swift reacts as she accepts the Grammy award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safe & Sound" with John Paul White (L) and T Bone Burnett (2nd from L) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013....more

Monday, February 11, 2013

Singer Taylor Swift reacts as she accepts the Grammy award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safe & Sound" with John Paul White (L) and T Bone Burnett (2nd from L) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
15 / 45
<p>LL Cool J performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

LL Cool J performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

LL Cool J performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
16 / 45
<p>Gotye poses with his Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Kimbra and for Best Alternative Music Album, backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Gotye poses with his Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Kimbra and for Best Alternative Music Album, backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, February 11, 2013

Gotye poses with his Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Kimbra and for Best Alternative Music Album, backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
17 / 45
<p>Carrie Underwood peforms at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Carrie Underwood peforms at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Carrie Underwood peforms at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
18 / 45
<p>English musician Florence Welch, lead singer of the band Florence and the Machine, arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

English musician Florence Welch, lead singer of the band Florence and the Machine, arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 11, 2013

English musician Florence Welch, lead singer of the band Florence and the Machine, arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 45
<p>Adele holds the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Set Fire To The Rain " at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Adele holds the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Set Fire To The Rain " at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Adele holds the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Set Fire To The Rain " at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
20 / 45
<p>Taylor Swift performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Taylor Swift performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Taylor Swift performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
21 / 45
<p>Presenter Prince speaks on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Presenter Prince speaks on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Presenter Prince speaks on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
22 / 45
<p>Presenters Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull speak on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Presenters Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull speak on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Presenters Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull speak on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
23 / 45
<p>Rihanna greets singer Solange Knowles as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rihanna greets singer Solange Knowles as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 11, 2013

Rihanna greets singer Solange Knowles as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 45
<p>Sting performs a tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Sting performs a tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Sting performs a tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
25 / 45
<p>Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
26 / 45
<p>Ziggy Marley and Bruno Mars play tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Ziggy Marley and Bruno Mars play tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Ziggy Marley and Bruno Mars play tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
27 / 45
<p>Jack White performs with a backup singer at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Jack White performs with a backup singer at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Jack White performs with a backup singer at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
28 / 45
<p>Elton John and Ed Sheeran perform "The A Team" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Elton John and Ed Sheeran perform "The A Team" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Elton John and Ed Sheeran perform "The A Team" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
29 / 45
<p>Recording artists Blush are introduced to John Mayer by producer Quincy Jones as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Recording artists Blush are introduced to John Mayer by producer Quincy Jones as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 11, 2013

Recording artists Blush are introduced to John Mayer by producer Quincy Jones as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 45
<p>Nate Ruess (C) and Fun accept the Grammy award for song of the year for "We Are Young" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Nate Ruess (C) and Fun accept the Grammy award for song of the year for "We Are Young" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Nate Ruess (C) and Fun accept the Grammy award for song of the year for "We Are Young" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
31 / 45
<p>Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons accepts the Grammy for album of the year for "Babel" from presenter Adele (R) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons accepts the Grammy for album of the year for "Babel" from presenter Adele (R) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons accepts the Grammy for album of the year for "Babel" from presenter Adele (R) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
32 / 45
<p>Beyonce poses with her award for Best Traditional R&amp;B Performance for "Love On Top" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce poses with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 11, 2013

Beyonce poses with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 45
<p>Ziggy Marley and Rihanna perform a tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Ziggy Marley and Rihanna perform a tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Ziggy Marley and Rihanna perform a tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
34 / 45
<p>Miguel performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Miguel performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Miguel performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
35 / 45
<p>Skrillex and Sirah accept their award for best dance recording for their work "Bangarang" in 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Skrillex and Sirah accept their award for best dance recording for their work "Bangarang" in 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Skrillex and Sirah accept their award for best dance recording for their work "Bangarang" in 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
36 / 45
<p>Nate Ruess (L), Jack Antonoff, and Andrew Dost (C) of Fun accept for best new artist at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake (</p>

Nate Ruess (L), Jack Antonoff, and Andrew Dost (C) of Fun accept for best new artist at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake (

Monday, February 11, 2013

Nate Ruess (L), Jack Antonoff, and Andrew Dost (C) of Fun accept for best new artist at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake (

Close
37 / 45
<p>Dan Auerbach (R) of the Black Keys performs with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Dan Auerbach (R) of the Black Keys performs with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Dan Auerbach (R) of the Black Keys performs with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
38 / 45
<p>Singer Adele presents the award for Album of the Year at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Singer Adele presents the award for Album of the Year at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Singer Adele presents the award for Album of the Year at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
39 / 45
<p>Jay-Z , Frank Ocean and The-Dream accept the Grammy for best rap/sung collaboration for "No Church in the Wild" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Jay-Z , Frank Ocean and The-Dream accept the Grammy for best rap/sung collaboration for "No Church in the Wild" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 11, 2013

Jay-Z , Frank Ocean and The-Dream accept the Grammy for best rap/sung collaboration for "No Church in the Wild" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
40 / 45
<p>Jay-Z poses with the awards he won for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Jay-Z poses with the awards he won for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 11, 2013

Jay-Z poses with the awards he won for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
41 / 45
<p>The Dream poses with his Grammy award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "No Church In The Wild" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

The Dream poses with his Grammy award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "No Church In The Wild" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 11, 2013

The Dream poses with his Grammy award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "No Church In The Wild" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
42 / 45
<p>Taylor Swift holds the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safe &amp; Sound" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Taylor Swift holds the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safe & Sound" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 11, 2013

Taylor Swift holds the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safe & Sound" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
43 / 45
<p>Carrie Underwood poses with her award for Best Country Solo Performance backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Carrie Underwood poses with her award for Best Country Solo Performance backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 11, 2013

Carrie Underwood poses with her award for Best Country Solo Performance backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
44 / 45
<p>Josh Kear (L) and Chris Tompkins pose with their Grammy award for Best Country Song for "Blown Away" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Josh Kear (L) and Chris Tompkins pose with their Grammy award for Best Country Song for "Blown Away" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, February 11, 2013

Josh Kear (L) and Chris Tompkins pose with their Grammy award for Best Country Song for "Blown Away" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Next Slideshows

Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Fashion hits and misses from the red carpet at the Grammy awards.

Feb 11 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 11 2013
Ladies in red

Ladies in red

Celebs walk the runway to raise cash for healthy hearts.

Feb 07 2013
amfAR New York Gala

amfAR New York Gala

Highlights from the gala that kicks off NY Fashion Week.

Feb 07 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast