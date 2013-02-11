Grammy Award highlights
Mumford & Sons joke around as they pose with their awards for Album of the Year for "Babel" and Best Long Form Music Video for "Big Easy Express" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Timberlake performs with Jay-Z at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Frank Ocean performs "Forrest Gump" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Taylor Swift performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenter Katy Perry holds out the Grammy award for best new artist to Nate Ruess, singer from Fun, at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Lumineers perform at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Carrie Underwood peforms at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Adele holds the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Set Fire To The Rain " at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rihanna shows off jewelry as she arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kelly Clarkson accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alicia Keys performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Frank Ocean accepts the award for best urban contemporary album for "Channel Orange" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rihanna performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Taylor Swift reacts as she accepts the Grammy award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safe & Sound" with John Paul White (L) and T Bone Burnett (2nd from L) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
LL Cool J performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gotye poses with his Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Kimbra and for Best Alternative Music Album, backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Carrie Underwood peforms at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
English musician Florence Welch, lead singer of the band Florence and the Machine, arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adele holds the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Set Fire To The Rain " at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Taylor Swift performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenter Prince speaks on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenters Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull speak on stage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rihanna greets singer Solange Knowles as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sting performs a tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ziggy Marley and Bruno Mars play tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jack White performs with a backup singer at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elton John and Ed Sheeran perform "The A Team" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Recording artists Blush are introduced to John Mayer by producer Quincy Jones as they arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nate Ruess (C) and Fun accept the Grammy award for song of the year for "We Are Young" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons accepts the Grammy for album of the year for "Babel" from presenter Adele (R) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce poses with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ziggy Marley and Rihanna perform a tribute to Bob Marley at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miguel performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Skrillex and Sirah accept their award for best dance recording for their work "Bangarang" in 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nate Ruess (L), Jack Antonoff, and Andrew Dost (C) of Fun accept for best new artist at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake (
Dan Auerbach (R) of the Black Keys performs with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Adele presents the award for Album of the Year at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jay-Z , Frank Ocean and The-Dream accept the Grammy for best rap/sung collaboration for "No Church in the Wild" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jay-Z poses with the awards he won for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Rap Song backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Dream poses with his Grammy award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "No Church In The Wild" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift holds the award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Safe & Sound" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood poses with her award for Best Country Solo Performance backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Josh Kear (L) and Chris Tompkins pose with their Grammy award for Best Country Song for "Blown Away" backstage at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
