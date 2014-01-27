Grammy Awards show performances
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mary Lambert and Madonna perform "Same Love" by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Mary Lambert and Madonna perform "Same Love" by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stevie Wonder performs the Daft Punk's song "Get Lucky" with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers (L) at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stevie Wonder performs the Daft Punk's song "Get Lucky" with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers (L) at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Thicke and Chicago perform a medley of "Does Anyone Really Know what Time It is," "Beginnings," "Saturday in the Park" and "Blurred Lines" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Thicke and Chicago perform a medley of "Does Anyone Really Know what Time It is," "Beginnings," "Saturday in the Park" and "Blurred Lines" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kendrick Lamar and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Kendrick Lamar and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Kacey Musgraves performs "Follow Your Arrow" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kacey Musgraves performs "Follow Your Arrow" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson perform "Highwayman" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson perform "Highwayman" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde performs "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde performs "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" with Gary Clark Jr. (R) at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" with Gary Clark Jr. (R) at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stevie Wonder performs "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stevie Wonder performs "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" with Nate Ruess, from the band Fun, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" with Nate Ruess, from the band Fun, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs "My God Is the Sun" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs "My God Is the Sun" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Hunter Hayes performs "Invisible" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hunter Hayes performs "Invisible" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs "Copy of an A" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs "Copy of an A" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Macklemore performs "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Macklemore performs "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Willie Nelson performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Willie Nelson performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr prepare to take a bow after performing together at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr prepare to take a bow after performing together at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard and Blake Shelton (L to R) perform "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard and Blake Shelton (L to R) perform "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
James Hetfield of Metallica bumps fists with pianist Lang Lang as they perform "One" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
James Hetfield of Metallica bumps fists with pianist Lang Lang as they perform "One" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mary Lambert and Madonna perform "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mary Lambert and Madonna perform "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs "Copy of an A" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs "Copy of an A" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Thicke and Chicago perform a medley of "Does Anyone Really Know what Time It is," "Beginnings," "Saturday in the Park" and "Blurred Lines" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Thicke and Chicago perform a medley of "Does Anyone Really Know what Time It is," "Beginnings," "Saturday in the Park" and "Blurred Lines" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nile Rodgers (L), Stevie Wonder and Pharrell Williams perform Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nile Rodgers (L), Stevie Wonder and Pharrell Williams perform Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Blake Shelton performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Blake Shelton performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Legend performs "All Of Me" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Legend performs "All Of Me" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Madonna performs her song "Open Your Heart" as Queen Latifah celebrates after performing a mass marriage ceremony during the "Same Love" segment by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014....more
Madonna performs her song "Open Your Heart" as Queen Latifah celebrates after performing a mass marriage ceremony during the "Same Love" segment by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Grammy Award winners
A look at the winners of the Grammy Awards.
Celebrity mugshots
Justin Bieber is the latest addition to our collection of celebrity arrest photos.
Talking TV
The networks roll out the stars of their latest and returning shows.
Critics' Choice Awards show
Highlights from the Critics' Choice Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.