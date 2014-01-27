Edition:
Grammy Awards show performances

<p>Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Mary Lambert and Madonna perform "Same Love" by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Stevie Wonder performs the Daft Punk's song "Get Lucky" with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers (L) at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Robin Thicke and Chicago perform a medley of "Does Anyone Really Know what Time It is," "Beginnings," "Saturday in the Park" and "Blurred Lines" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Pink hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Kendrick Lamar and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Kacey Musgraves performs "Follow Your Arrow" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson perform "Highwayman" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lorde performs "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" with Gary Clark Jr. (R) at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Stevie Wonder performs "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Paul McCartney performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" with Nate Ruess, from the band Fun, at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs "My God Is the Sun" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons perform "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Hunter Hayes performs "Invisible" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs "Copy of an A" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Macklemore performs "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Willie Nelson performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr prepare to take a bow after performing together at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Pink hangs in the air from a sling as she performs "Try" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Pink performs "Just Give Me A Reason" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard and Blake Shelton (L to R) perform "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>James Hetfield of Metallica bumps fists with pianist Lang Lang as they perform "One" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Mary Lambert and Madonna perform "Same Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Katy Perry performs "Dark Horse" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs "Copy of an A" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Robin Thicke and Chicago perform a medley of "Does Anyone Really Know what Time It is," "Beginnings," "Saturday in the Park" and "Blurred Lines" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Nile Rodgers (L), Stevie Wonder and Pharrell Williams perform Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Pianist Lang Lang performs "One" with Metallica at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Blake Shelton performs at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Ringo Starr performs "Photograph" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take their bow after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>John Legend performs "All Of Me" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Madonna performs her song "Open Your Heart" as Queen Latifah celebrates after performing a mass marriage ceremony during the "Same Love" segment by Ryan Lewis and Macklemore at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

