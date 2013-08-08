Grammy camp
Singer-songwriter Vince Gill (2nd R) and multi-instrumentalist Paul V. Franklin (L) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer-songwriter Vince Gill (2nd R) and multi-instrumentalist Paul V. Franklin (L) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin (L) and Vince Gill (R ) speak to teenagers as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin (L) and Vince Gill (R ) speak to teenagers as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Vince Gill (L) and Paul V. Franklin play music as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Vince Gill (L) and Paul V. Franklin play music as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
High school students attend a Grammy camp with Vince Gill and Paul V. Franklin (both not in picture) in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
High school students attend a Grammy camp with Vince Gill and Paul V. Franklin (both not in picture) in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin (R) and Vince Gill (C) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin (R) and Vince Gill (C) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin (R) and Vince Gill smile as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin (R) and Vince Gill smile as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Vince Gill takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Vince Gill takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin (L) speaks with teenagers as he takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin (L) speaks with teenagers as he takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin signs a CD as he takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin signs a CD as he takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin packs his instrument after taking part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin packs his instrument after taking part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin (center R) and Vince Gill (center L) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Paul V. Franklin (center R) and Vince Gill (center L) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
High-end prison fashion
Prisoners knit clothes for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro.
Highest-paid actresses
Angelina Jolie tops the list of highest-paid actresses.
Colombiamoda fashion
Highlights from Colombiamoda fashion week in Medellin.
Top-earning celebs under 30
Forbes ranks the top-earning celebs under 30.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.