Pictures | Wed Aug 7, 2013 | 9:50pm EDT

Grammy camp

<p>Singer-songwriter Vince Gill (2nd R) and multi-instrumentalist Paul V. Franklin (L) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Paul V. Franklin (L) and Vince Gill (R ) speak to teenagers as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Vince Gill (L) and Paul V. Franklin play music as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>High school students attend a Grammy camp with Vince Gill and Paul V. Franklin (both not in picture) in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Paul V. Franklin (R) and Vince Gill (C) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Paul V. Franklin takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Paul V. Franklin (R) and Vince Gill smile as they take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Vince Gill takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Paul V. Franklin (L) speaks with teenagers as he takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Paul V. Franklin signs a CD as he takes part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Paul V. Franklin packs his instrument after taking part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Paul V. Franklin (center R) and Vince Gill (center L) take part in a Grammy camp for high school students in Brooklyn, New York August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

