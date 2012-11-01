Edition:
Grandpa Mitt

<p>Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (back L) hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 U.S. presidential debate with U.S. President Barack Obama in Denver October 3, 2012. With Romney onstage are his son Tagg (3rd L), his wife Ann (C), sons Josh (top R) and Craig (bottom R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS USA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION)</p>

<p>Mitt Romney watches television coverage of former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaking at the Republican National Convention, with several of his grandchildren in Tampa, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney watches television coverage of former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice speaking at the Republican National Convention, with several of his grandchildren in Tampa, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney watches television coverage of the Republican National Convention with five of his grandchildren in Tampa, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney watches television coverage of the Republican National Convention with five of his grandchildren in Tampa, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney sits down to dinner with his family at a restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, October 21, 2012. He is joined by (L-R) son Craig, daughter-in-law Mary, grandson Parker, wife Ann and grandson Miles. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney sits down to dinner with his family at a restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, October 21, 2012. He is joined by (L-R) son Craig, daughter-in-law Mary, grandson Parker, wife Ann and grandson Miles. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Ann Romney sits in her tour bus with her grandsons Parker, 6, and Miles, 4, as they wait to surprise a staffer with a birthday cake in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Ann Romney sits in her tour bus with her grandsons Parker, 6, and Miles, 4, as they wait to surprise a staffer with a birthday cake in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

<p>Mitt Romney hugs his grandson Nash as his granddaughter Gracie looks on, during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney hugs his grandson Nash as his granddaughter Gracie looks on, during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Mitt Romney walks with his grandsons Nash (L) and Owen across the tarmac for a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney walks with his grandsons Nash (L) and Owen across the tarmac for a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Mitt Romney laughs with his grandson Parker Mitt Romney, 18 months, as he campaigns at the William D. Ford Senior Center in Taylor, Michigan January 13, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Mitt Romney laughs with his grandson Parker Mitt Romney, 18 months, as he campaigns at the William D. Ford Senior Center in Taylor, Michigan January 13, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Mitt Romney hugs his grandchildren as he arrives onstage at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Mitt Romney hugs his grandchildren as he arrives onstage at his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Ann Romney picks out some baked goods with her grandchildren, Parker (C) and Miles (R) as she meets with supporters during a campaign stop for her husband at Fresco's Bakery &amp; Bistro in Lakeland, Florida, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Ann Romney picks out some baked goods with her grandchildren, Parker (C) and Miles (R) as she meets with supporters during a campaign stop for her husband at Fresco's Bakery & Bistro in Lakeland, Florida, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

<p>Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Nash during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Nash during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Paul Ryan and wife Janna collect their children and the Romney grandchildren during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Paul Ryan and wife Janna collect their children and the Romney grandchildren during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Mitt Romney is joined by his wife Ann, their son Craig and their grandson Parker at a campaign stop in Hialeah, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney is joined by his wife Ann, their son Craig and their grandson Parker at a campaign stop in Hialeah, Florida, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney walks with some of his grandchildren off his campaign plane in Colorado Springs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney walks with some of his grandchildren off his campaign plane in Colorado Springs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>\Ann Romney sits in her hotel suite with her grandsons Parker, 6, and Miles, 4, as she watches her appearance on the Rachael Ray Show in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

\Ann Romney sits in her hotel suite with her grandsons Parker, 6, and Miles, 4, as she watches her appearance on the Rachael Ray Show in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

<p>Mitt Romney plays with his grandson, Parker, during a campaign stop in Clive, Iowa, January 1, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Mitt Romney plays with his grandson, Parker, during a campaign stop in Clive, Iowa, January 1, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Mitt Romney waves to spectators as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade along with his grandchildren and Senator Kelly Ayotte in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Mitt Romney waves to spectators as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade along with his grandchildren and Senator Kelly Ayotte in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Mitt Romney holds his grandson Parker during a campaign stop at the Sun City retirement community in Bluffton, South Carolina, January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Mitt Romney holds his grandson Parker during a campaign stop at the Sun City retirement community in Bluffton, South Carolina, January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Mitt Romney talks with his granddaughter Chloe at his South Carolina Primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney talks with his granddaughter Chloe at his South Carolina Primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney walks with his grandchildren, his wife Ann, and Senator Kelly Ayotte as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Mitt Romney walks with his grandchildren, his wife Ann, and Senator Kelly Ayotte as he takes part in the Wolfeboro Fourth of July Parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Mitt Romney, his wife Ann, and his grandchildren, serve pancakes while attending a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney, his wife Ann, and his grandchildren, serve pancakes while attending a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>The Romney and Ryan kids and grandchildren collect balloons at the end of the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

The Romney and Ryan kids and grandchildren collect balloons at the end of the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

