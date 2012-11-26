Edition:
Grandpa turned model

<p>72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. Liu was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter, Lu Ting in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou one day when the women's clothes Lu was packing into boxes caught his eye. His visit came as the model that his granddaughter and four friends had booked for a photo shoot to promote their online fashion business suddenly cancelled, so, Liu, a 72-year-old former farmer visiting to escape the chilly winter of central Hunan province, stepped in to help. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012.

<p>72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", is helped during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", is helped during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012.

<p>72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012.

<p>Lu Ting helps put on a wig on 72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Lu Ting helps put on a wig on 72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012.

<p>72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012.

<p>72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", prepares for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", prepares for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012.

<p>72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", rests during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", rests during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012.

<p>72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012.

<p>72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", talks to his granddaughter Lu Ting during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", talks to his granddaughter Lu Ting during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012.

<p>72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012.

<p>72-year-old Liu Qianping (L), also known as "MaDiGaGa", is helped by his granddaughter Lu Ting, as he dresses for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

72-year-old Liu Qianping (L), also known as "MaDiGaGa", is helped by his granddaughter Lu Ting, as he dresses for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012.

<p>72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses for a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012.

