Pictures | Thu Apr 16, 2015 | 9:47am EDT

Grave cleaners of Guatemala

A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner places the mummified body of a woman in a coffin during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Grave cleaners transport discarded coffins and corpses wrapped in plastic bags on a forklift during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner holds a mummified body in a plastic bag near a forklift with discarded coffins and corpses in a plastic bags during exhumation works at General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner holds up a skull during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner stands over a body after exhumation at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner wraps a mummified body in a plastic bag during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A mummified body leans on a coffin near a grave cleaner (R) during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner (L) holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner touches a mummified body during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A skeleton is seen in its coffin during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner wraps a mummified body in a plastic bag during exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman (L) places flowers at a grave next to a mummified body during exhumation works at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

