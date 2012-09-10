"Grease" outdoors

A shadow of a Rydell High School sign is cast on the grass of a playing field, before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. London-based Future Cinema, which specialises in immersive events fusing film, theatre, music and dance, transformed Barnes Common park into the movie's fictional setting of Rydell High School. Over 9,000 participants, donning 1950s attire, were expected at three showings over the weekend. REUTERS/Chris Helgren