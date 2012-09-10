"Grease" outdoors
A shadow of a Rydell High School sign is cast on the grass of a playing field, before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. London-based Future Cinema, which specialises in...more
A shadow of a Rydell High School sign is cast on the grass of a playing field, before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. London-based Future Cinema, which specialises in immersive events fusing film, theatre, music and dance, transformed Barnes Common park into the movie's fictional setting of Rydell High School. Over 9,000 participants, donning 1950s attire, were expected at three showings over the weekend. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members arrive before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members arrive before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A cheerleader entertains audience members queuing for the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A cheerleader entertains audience members queuing for the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors playing the parts of Sandy (L) and Frenchie take shelter from the rain while greeting the arriving audience at the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren...more
Actors playing the parts of Sandy (L) and Frenchie take shelter from the rain while greeting the arriving audience at the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors playing the parts of rival gang members perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors playing the parts of rival gang members perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors ride in a vintage American car before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors ride in a vintage American car before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members embrace before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members embrace before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members have a pillow fight in a cabin before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members have a pillow fight in a cabin before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An actress, playing the part of "Frenchie", prepares for her role before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An actress, playing the part of "Frenchie", prepares for her role before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Women wearing period outfits chat in a makeshift diner before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Women wearing period outfits chat in a makeshift diner before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors playing the parts of rival gang members perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actors playing the parts of rival gang members perform before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members queue to ride bumper cars before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members queue to ride bumper cars before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Members of the audience sing along during the start of the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Members of the audience sing along during the start of the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members wearing 1950s outfits dance before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Audience members wearing 1950s outfits dance before the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the final scene of the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Dancers perform during the final scene of the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The cast poses before the arrival of the audience, at the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The cast poses before the arrival of the audience, at the Future Cinema outdoor screening of the 1978 film "Grease" in Barnes, southwest London September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Next Slideshows
Profile: Prince Harry
Images of the British icon throughout the years.
A day with Betsey Johnson
Behind-the-scenes with Betsey ahead of NY Fashion Week.
Strange and unusual
Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.
NY fashion goes to the dogs
The "Furry Friends on the Runway" doggie fashion event showcased designer and home-made fashion for dogs and featured a "dog-walk" as opposed to a catwalk.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.