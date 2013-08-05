Edition:
Greece battles Marathon inferno

<p>Greek firefighters run out of water as they fight a forest fire in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A Greek firefighter and a local honey producer try to save beehives as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A Greek firefighter collects a water hose after running out of water as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Greek firefighters flee after they run out of water as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A Greek firefighter carries a hose as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A fire hose lies across a burned out area after a forest fire in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A commanding officer of the Greek firefighters gives orders as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Greek firefighters move to safe ground on a pick up truck while a firefighting helicopter flies overhead as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Greek firefighters run to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Greek firefighters prepere to move as a firefighting aircraft flies overhead as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A Greek firefighter runs to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Greek firefighters run to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Greek firefighters run to safer ground while their colleague calls for help on a radio as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A firefighting aircraft drops water over a forest fire in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A Greek firefighter holds a fire hose as he runs to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A Greek firefighter runs to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A firefighting aircraft drops water over a forest fire in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A Greek firefighter runs to help a colleague while another (R) runs to safer ground as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

