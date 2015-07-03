Greece decides
A demonstrator wears "No" stickers (Oxi in Greek) during an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-austerity demonstrators tussle with a motorcycle policeman in Syntagma Square in Athens during an anti-Austerity rally, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Anti-Euro protesters scuffle with riot police next to a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A pensioner is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protestors hold a giant flag in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The word 'Yes' in Greek is seen on a sticker on the hand of a supporter during a pro-Euro rally in front of the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pensioners struggle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A 'Yes' supporter smiles as she arrives for the pro-Euro rally at the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Greek Communist Party supporters listen to a speech during a rally on Constitution (Syntagma) square, near the parliament building, in Athens, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A child holds up a sign reading "No to Fear" in Greek during an anti-austerity demonstration in Syntagma Square, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A 'Yes' supporter waves an EU flag during a pro-Euro rally next to the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A 'Yes' supporter shouts slogans during a pro-Euro rally at the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A waiter at a coffee shop follows Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras live television address in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man walks past the Bank of Greece building with a graffiti that reads 'No (Oxi)' in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man shows his cash cards as pensioners scuffle to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
'Yes' supporters wave Greek and EU flags during a pro-Euro rally next to the Panathenean stadium in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman makes a transaction at a National Bank ATM, as a "No" graffiti is seen, at the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
