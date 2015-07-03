Greece defaults
Anti-Euro protesters scuffle with riot police at the European Union Representation offices in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros/Fosphotos
A man reads newspaper on a street in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People are reflected on a building as they take part in a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A referendum campaign poster that reads 'Yes (Nai)' is seen on a bus stop with a graffiti that reads 'No (Oxi)' on it in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A pro-EU protester places a sticker that reads "Yes to Greece, Yes to the Euro" in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Anti-EU protesters hang a banner from Lycabettus hill in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. The banner reads in Greek and English: "No to austerity, no to fear". REUTERS/Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi
Anti-Euro protesters scuffle with riot police next to a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A supporter of the Greek Communist Party shelters from the sun during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Men prepare voting booths ahead of the referendum at a high school, which will be used a polling station in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Pensioners struggle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A man walks past a capsized ship at a marina in the town of Elefsina, near Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pensioner waits to receive part of his pension inside a National Bank branch in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis talks to the media as he leaves the Finance Ministry building on his motorbike in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The moon rises above a church on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pensioners are given priority tickets as they wait to receive part of their pensions in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man works in a scrapyard at a recycling company in the town of Elefsina, near Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pensioner is squeezed as she waits outside a National Bank branch to receive part of her pension in Athens, Greece July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Father Theoklitos, 77, a Greek Orthodox priest, waits along with dozens of other pensioners outside an Alpha Bank branch in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Pensioners wait outside a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Pro-Euro protesters hold Greek national flags during a pro-Euro rally in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Employees of the Ministry of Finance and National Economy stand by a banner unfolded from a balcony of the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Anti-austerity protesters burn a euro note during a demonstration outside the European Union (EU) offices in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Protesters wave a "Estelada" (Catalonian separatist flag) (R) and a Greek flag in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Riot policemen stand guard next to a small flag with the word "Yes" in Greek during a rally in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pensioners hold onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A riot police officer stands guard in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand in front of a closed Alpha Bank branch during a pro-Euro rally on Constitution (Syntagma) square, in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man withdraws sixty Euros, the maximum amount allowed after the imposed capital controls in Greek banks, at a National Bank of Greece ATM in Piraeus port near Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters attend an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pensioners line-up outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek presidential guards march over a slogan reading "No to blackmail" as they conduct their ceremonial march towards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman pulling a shopping cart reacts outside a closed Eurobank branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
