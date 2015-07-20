Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 20, 2015 | 9:20am EDT

Greece open for business

A National Bank official opens the door of a bank branch while people wait to enter in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People are given priority tickets by a National Bank branch manager as they wait to enter the bank in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People queue as they wait outside a National Bank branch to open in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People line up outside a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A man exits a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People queue as they wait outside a National Bank branch to open in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People wait inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A man exits from a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People wait to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People make transactions at a counter inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A pensioner holds his passbook as he waits inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People wait to enter a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
People wait to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
