Greece open for business
A National Bank official opens the door of a bank branch while people wait to enter in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
People are given priority tickets by a National Bank branch manager as they wait to enter the bank in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People queue as they wait outside a National Bank branch to open in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People line up outside a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man exits a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People queue as they wait outside a National Bank branch to open in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People wait inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A man exits from a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
People wait to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
People make transactions at a counter inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A pensioner holds his passbook as he waits inside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
People wait to enter a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
People wait to enter a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
