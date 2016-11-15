Greece protests Obama's visit
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A riot policeman attacks protesters during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters run away from teargas as they clash with riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Riot police walk alkong a street during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters walk along a street during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters are confronted by riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece,. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters confront riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated PAME trade hold a banner reading "EU and NATO a War syndicate" during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
