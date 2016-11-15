Edition:
Greece protests Obama's visit

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A riot policeman attacks protesters during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters run away from teargas as they clash with riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Riot police walk alkong a street during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters walk along a street during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters are confronted by riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece,. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters confront riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated PAME trade hold a banner reading "EU and NATO a War syndicate" during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Supermoon of the century

Supermoon of the century

Next Slideshows

Supermoon of the century

Supermoon of the century

The largest, brightest full moon in nearly seven decades puts on a celestial spectacle.

Nov 14 2016
Children of Douma

Children of Douma

Children in the rebel held area of Douma face shelling, air strikes, barrel bombs and militant attacks as the civil war that has decimated Syria continues to...

Nov 14 2016
North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...

Nov 14 2016
The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Nov 14 2016

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

