Greece votes No

"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015.

Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Anti-austerity 'No' voters celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

Anti-austerity 'No' voters celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Anti-austerity 'No' voters celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A No supporter flashes a victory sign before a Greek flag atop the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

A No supporter flashes a victory sign before a Greek flag atop the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A No supporter flashes a victory sign before a Greek flag atop the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-austerity 'No' voter waves a flag with the name of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as he celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

An anti-austerity 'No' voter waves a flag with the name of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as he celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
An anti-austerity 'No' voter waves a flag with the name of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as he celebrate the results of the first exit polls in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
"No" supporters carry a burned EU flag in Thessaloniki, Greece July 5, 2015.

"No" supporters carry a burned EU flag in Thessaloniki, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
"No" supporters carry a burned EU flag in Thessaloniki, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece July 6, 2015.

Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A 'No' supporter flashes V signs from inside the Zappeion conference center in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

A 'No' supporter flashes V signs from inside the Zappeion conference center in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A 'No' supporter flashes V signs from inside the Zappeion conference center in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
"No" supporters wave Greek national flags on the main Constitution (Syntagma) square in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

"No" supporters wave Greek national flags on the main Constitution (Syntagma) square in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
"No" supporters wave Greek national flags on the main Constitution (Syntagma) square in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015.

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
"No" supporters hold a banner during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

"No" supporters hold a banner during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
"No" supporters hold a banner during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
"No" supporters shout slogans during celebrations following a referendum in front of the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

"No" supporters shout slogans during celebrations following a referendum in front of the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
"No" supporters shout slogans during celebrations following a referendum in front of the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
"No" supporters celebrate referendum results on a street in central in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seen on a television monitor as he addresses the nation in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seen on a television monitor as he addresses the nation in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/ERT/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seen on a television monitor as he addresses the nation in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/ERT/Pool
A "No" supporter holds a Greek national flag during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

A "No" supporter holds a Greek national flag during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A "No" supporter holds a Greek national flag during celebrations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A riot police detains a youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015.

A riot police detains a youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A riot police detains a youth during minor clashes in central Athens, Greece early July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A ballot box is emptied by a voting official at the closing of polling stations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

A ballot box is emptied by a voting official at the closing of polling stations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A ballot box is emptied by a voting official at the closing of polling stations in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man gestures as he casts his ballot at a polling station at the village of Anogeia in the island of Crete, Greece July 5, 2015.

A man gestures as he casts his ballot at a polling station at the village of Anogeia in the island of Crete, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapines

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A man gestures as he casts his ballot at a polling station at the village of Anogeia in the island of Crete, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapines
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras casts his ballot at a polling station in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras casts his ballot at a polling station in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras casts his ballot at a polling station in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The results of the Greek referendum are shown on a television in the village of Meyisti on the Island of Kastellorizo which is the most easterly of the islands in Greece, July 5, 2015. It was on this island, that former Prime Minister George Papandreou announced in 2010 that Greece required a rescue package.

The results of the Greek referendum are shown on a television in the village of Meyisti on the Island of Kastellorizo which is the most easterly of the islands in Greece, July 5, 2015. It was on this island, that former Prime Minister George...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
The results of the Greek referendum are shown on a television in the village of Meyisti on the Island of Kastellorizo which is the most easterly of the islands in Greece, July 5, 2015. It was on this island, that former Prime Minister George Papandreou announced in 2010 that Greece required a rescue package. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives to make a statement in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives to make a statement in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives to make a statement in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A girl reacts as her father casts his ballot during a referendum in Athens, Greece, July 5, 2015.

A girl reacts as her father casts his ballot during a referendum in Athens, Greece, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A girl reacts as her father casts his ballot during a referendum in Athens, Greece, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman withdraws money at an ATM outside a National Bank branch during a referendum in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015.

A woman withdraws money at an ATM outside a National Bank branch during a referendum in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A woman withdraws money at an ATM outside a National Bank branch during a referendum in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
