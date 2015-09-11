Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 11, 2015 | 10:31am EDT

Greece's Golden Dawn

Golden dawn supporters rehearse for a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Golden dawn supporters rehearse for a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Golden dawn supporters rehearse for a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.
Close
1 / 27
Golden Dawn supporters attend a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Golden Dawn supporters attend a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Golden Dawn supporters attend a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.
Close
2 / 27
Greek lawmakers of far right Golden Dawn party, raise their hands during a swearing-in ceremony of the new deputies that were elected in the January 25 national polls, in Athens February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Greek lawmakers of far right Golden Dawn party, raise their hands during a swearing-in ceremony of the new deputies that were elected in the January 25 national polls, in Athens February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Greek lawmakers of far right Golden Dawn party, raise their hands during a swearing-in ceremony of the new deputies that were elected in the January 25 national polls, in Athens February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
Close
3 / 27
Supporters of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn party gather outside their party's headquarters as ballots are thrown from the building in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Supporters of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn party gather outside their party's headquarters as ballots are thrown from the building in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2012
Supporters of Greece's extreme right Golden Dawn party gather outside their party's headquarters as ballots are thrown from the building in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
4 / 27
Golden Dawn supporters lift torches as they take part in a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Golden Dawn supporters lift torches as they take part in a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Golden Dawn supporters lift torches as they take part in a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.
Close
5 / 27
Supporters of the far-right Golden Dawn party cheer for a party lawmaker during a pre-election rally in Athens May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Supporters of the far-right Golden Dawn party cheer for a party lawmaker during a pre-election rally in Athens May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Friday, May 23, 2014
Supporters of the far-right Golden Dawn party cheer for a party lawmaker during a pre-election rally in Athens May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
6 / 27
A member of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to a courthouse in Athens October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A member of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to a courthouse in Athens October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
A member of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to a courthouse in Athens October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
7 / 27
Extreme-right Golden Dawn party supporters celebrate outside the police headquarters in Athens October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Extreme-right Golden Dawn party supporters celebrate outside the police headquarters in Athens October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2013
Extreme-right Golden Dawn party supporters celebrate outside the police headquarters in Athens October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
8 / 27
Golden Dawn supporters attend a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. Flaming torches raised, far-right Golden Dawn supporters dressed in black chanted the Greek national anthem as darkness fell on Thermopylae, where King Leonidas and 300 Spartans defied a vast Persian army in 480 BC. Standing before them, a member of the European Parliament from Golden Dawn, the euro zone's most extreme right-wing political party, roused the crowd with defiant denunciations of enemies at home and abroad ahead of a national election on September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Golden Dawn supporters attend a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. Flaming torches raised, far-right Golden Dawn supporters dressed in black chanted the Greek national anthem as darkness fell on Thermopylae, where...more

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Golden Dawn supporters attend a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. Flaming torches raised, far-right Golden Dawn supporters dressed in black chanted the Greek national anthem as darkness fell on Thermopylae, where King Leonidas and 300 Spartans defied a vast Persian army in 480 BC. Standing before them, a member of the European Parliament from Golden Dawn, the euro zone's most extreme right-wing political party, roused the crowd with defiant denunciations of enemies at home and abroad ahead of a national election on September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.
Close
9 / 27
Ilias Kasidiaris, far-right Golden Dawn lawmaker and candidate for mayor of Athens in the upcoming municipal election, poses for a photograph in the party's headquarters during an interview with Reuters in Athens March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Ilias Kasidiaris, far-right Golden Dawn lawmaker and candidate for mayor of Athens in the upcoming municipal election, poses for a photograph in the party's headquarters during an interview with Reuters in Athens March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 15, 2014
Ilias Kasidiaris, far-right Golden Dawn lawmaker and candidate for mayor of Athens in the upcoming municipal election, poses for a photograph in the party's headquarters during an interview with Reuters in Athens March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 27
Lawmaker of extreme-right Golden Dawn party Christos Pappas (C) shouts as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 29, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Lawmaker of extreme-right Golden Dawn party Christos Pappas (C) shouts as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 29, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2013
Lawmaker of extreme-right Golden Dawn party Christos Pappas (C) shouts as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 29, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
11 / 27
Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party protest around a flag during a rally at central Syntagma square in Athens November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party protest around a flag during a rally at central Syntagma square in Athens November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2013
Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party protest around a flag during a rally at central Syntagma square in Athens November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
12 / 27
Supporters of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party hold torches during a gathering in Athens February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Supporters of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party hold torches during a gathering in Athens February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2013
Supporters of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party hold torches during a gathering in Athens February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
13 / 27
A placard that reads 'NO' in Greek is seen on a far-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker's desk during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A placard that reads 'NO' in Greek is seen on a far-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker's desk during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A placard that reads 'NO' in Greek is seen on a far-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker's desk during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
14 / 27
Members of the far-right Golden Dawn party are seen inside their local offices, following a shooting, in a northern suburb of Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Members of the far-right Golden Dawn party are seen inside their local offices, following a shooting, in a northern suburb of Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2013
Members of the far-right Golden Dawn party are seen inside their local offices, following a shooting, in a northern suburb of Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
15 / 27
Supporters and members of extreme-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans outside the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Supporters and members of extreme-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans outside the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2013
Supporters and members of extreme-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans outside the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
16 / 27
Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans during a rally at central Syntagma square in Athens November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans during a rally at central Syntagma square in Athens November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2013
Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party shout slogans during a rally at central Syntagma square in Athens November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
17 / 27
Leader of far-right Golden Dawn party Nikolaos Mihaloliakos kisses his wife and MP for Golden Dawn Eleni Zaroulia as Golden Dawn lawmakers Christos Papas (back L) kisses Dimitrios Koukoutsis before the first of three rounds of a presidential vote at the Greek parliament in Athens December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Leader of far-right Golden Dawn party Nikolaos Mihaloliakos kisses his wife and MP for Golden Dawn Eleni Zaroulia as Golden Dawn lawmakers Christos Papas (back L) kisses Dimitrios Koukoutsis before the first of three rounds of a presidential vote at...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Leader of far-right Golden Dawn party Nikolaos Mihaloliakos kisses his wife and MP for Golden Dawn Eleni Zaroulia as Golden Dawn lawmakers Christos Papas (back L) kisses Dimitrios Koukoutsis before the first of three rounds of a presidential vote at the Greek parliament in Athens December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 27
A Greek police officer (R) watches as a member of the Golden Dawn far-right party enters the party's headquarters in Athens September 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A Greek police officer (R) watches as a member of the Golden Dawn far-right party enters the party's headquarters in Athens September 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2013
A Greek police officer (R) watches as a member of the Golden Dawn far-right party enters the party's headquarters in Athens September 18, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
19 / 27
A supporter of Greece's Golden Dawn extreme right party distributes packs of pasta to residents suffering from the economic crisis at the Syntagma square in Athens August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A supporter of Greece's Golden Dawn extreme right party distributes packs of pasta to residents suffering from the economic crisis at the Syntagma square in Athens August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2012
A supporter of Greece's Golden Dawn extreme right party distributes packs of pasta to residents suffering from the economic crisis at the Syntagma square in Athens August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
20 / 27
A girl sings the national anthem with supporters of the far-right Golden Dawn party during a pre-election rally in Athens May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

A girl sings the national anthem with supporters of the far-right Golden Dawn party during a pre-election rally in Athens May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Friday, May 23, 2014
A girl sings the national anthem with supporters of the far-right Golden Dawn party during a pre-election rally in Athens May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
21 / 27
Far-right Golden Dawn lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris (2nd R, front), who is in custody pending trial, attends the Athens council swearing-in ceremony August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Far-right Golden Dawn lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris (2nd R, front), who is in custody pending trial, attends the Athens council swearing-in ceremony August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 29, 2014
Far-right Golden Dawn lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris (2nd R, front), who is in custody pending trial, attends the Athens council swearing-in ceremony August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
22 / 27
Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker Yannis Lagos leaves the Koridallos prison in Athens March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Baboukos/Intime

Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker Yannis Lagos leaves the Koridallos prison in Athens March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Baboukos/Intime

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party lawmaker Yannis Lagos leaves the Koridallos prison in Athens March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Baboukos/Intime
Close
23 / 27
A member of the Greek extreme right Golden Dawn party sports a tattoo that reads "Hellas", the Greek word for Greece, in the town hall of Perama town near Athens during an election campaign rally April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A member of the Greek extreme right Golden Dawn party sports a tattoo that reads "Hellas", the Greek word for Greece, in the town hall of Perama town near Athens during an election campaign rally April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2012
A member of the Greek extreme right Golden Dawn party sports a tattoo that reads "Hellas", the Greek word for Greece, in the town hall of Perama town near Athens during an election campaign rally April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
24 / 27
Supporters of the far-right Golden Dawn party wave Greek national and party flags during a rally in Athens January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Supporters of the far-right Golden Dawn party wave Greek national and party flags during a rally in Athens January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Supporters of the far-right Golden Dawn party wave Greek national and party flags during a rally in Athens January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Close
25 / 27
Golden Dawn supporters lift torches as they take part in a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Golden Dawn supporters lift torches as they take part in a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Golden Dawn supporters lift torches as they take part in a ceremony in Thermopylae, outside Athens, Greece, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G.
Close
26 / 27
Supporters of the extreme right Golden Dawn party stand by a Greek flag during an election campaign rally in Athens May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Supporters of the extreme right Golden Dawn party stand by a Greek flag during an election campaign rally in Athens May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2012
Supporters of the extreme right Golden Dawn party stand by a Greek flag during an election campaign rally in Athens May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Massive flooding in Japan

Massive flooding in Japan

Next Slideshows

Massive flooding in Japan

Massive flooding in Japan

More than 100,000 residents flee unprecedented flooding following Typhoon Etau.

Sep 11 2015
Going, going, gone

Going, going, gone

Sequences of controlled explosions and demolitions.

Sep 11 2015
Chicago's gun problem

Chicago's gun problem

Rounding up illegal guns, rather than low-level drug offenders, is an increasing priority for law enforcement in Chicago as murders have risen over last year.

Sep 10 2015
Kurds in Turkey

Kurds in Turkey

A look at the daily life of Kurdish people in Turkey after a two-year ceasefire between the PKK and the government collapsed, with both sides blaming each...

Sep 10 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast