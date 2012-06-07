Greece's invisible tourists
A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A maid makes a bed in a suite at the Kinsterna Hotel in Agios Stefanos near Monemvasia, some 300 kms south of Athens, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A tourist walks by the closed Esperia Palace Hotel in Athens, a victim of the economic crisis in Greece, June 4, 2012. The graffiti reads 'closed forever'. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Foreign tourists eat on a restaurant terrace in the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A maid makes a bed in a suite at the Kinsterna Hotel in Agios Stefanos near Monemvasia, south of Athens, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
General view of old Monemvasia town from atop the medieval fortress, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Locals are seen on the beach opposite the 'Rock of Monemvasia', May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Tasia Livieratou stands in her silverware and jewlery workshop inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Nikos Kaplanis, a waiter in the Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, carries a tray of drinks to customers, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Russian tourist showers close to TUI information posters at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Theodoros Konstas, 53, smokes a cigarette as he stands by his shop inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. Konstas has a woodcraft shop and he is pessimistic about the financial situation in Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Few tourists are seen by one of the pools of Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Kyllini some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Paraskevas Christoforakis, 35, stands by his shop inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek flag flutters as the sun sets framed by palm trees on the beach front of Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
German tourists play tennis in front of a TUI banner that reads 'That's how holidays should be' at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Tourists take photos inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Belgian tourist walks atop the medieval fortress of Monemvasia in front of the 12th century church of Agia Sophia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Ilias Kakouris, 38, executive chef in the Thalasso and Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, decorates a plate in the kitchen, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Foreign tourists are seen in a small bay in the town of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Katerina Marazioti, assistant housekeeping manager in Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort, adjusts the jacuzzi water pressure in the honeymoon villa in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012....more
Anna Traiforou, 38, sits outside her bar inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Vassilis Vassilakis, 34, prepares drinks at the bar of the Olympia Oasis Hotel at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Foreign tourists eat on a restaurant terrace in the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman sits outside her tavern in the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A German tourist is seen on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A foreign tourist walks on an alleyway inside the medieval castle of Monemvasia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Indian masseuses stand by a pool in the spa of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A seafood platter is seen by the pool of the Mandola Rosa suites and villas at the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Exterior view of the closed Acropol hotel in central Athens, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Tourists are seen on the beach near the town of Kyllini some 285 kms southwest of Athens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
