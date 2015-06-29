Edition:
Greek banks closed for business

Pensioners line-up outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to check the growing strains on its crippled financial system, bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain sight. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A woman pulling a shopping cart reacts outside a closed Eurobank branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

A man walks past a closed branch of Alpha Bank in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Vallia (L), a 75-year-old pensioner from Athens, holds onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get her pension, next to other pensioners in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The manager of the Kalithea branch of the National Bank of Greece announces that the bank will remain closed in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

People, most of them pensioners, argue among themselves outside a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man rests outside the building of the Bank of Greece in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A bank manager explains the situation to pensioners waiting outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Thessaloniki June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

People, most of them pensioners, gather outside a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman (R) holds cash after completing a transaction at an ATM outside a National Bank branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People sit outside a closed National Bank of Greece branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Pensioners wait outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Thessaloniki June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

People, most of them pensioners, argue with a staff member (R) of a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Catholic nuns make their way past a closed Eurobank branch in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Pensioners hold onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get their pensions, in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

People, most of them pensioners, argue with a staff member (C) outside a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A pensioner waits outside a closed National Bank branch at the bank's headquarters in Athens June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

