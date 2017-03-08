Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 8, 2017 | 11:31am EST

Greek farmers clash with police

Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 16
Farmers from the island of Crete break windows of the police buses during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Farmers from the island of Crete break windows of the police buses during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Farmers from the island of Crete break windows of the police buses during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 16
A Greek farmer from the island of Crete throws a stone at riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Greek farmer from the island of Crete throws a stone at riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Greek farmer from the island of Crete throws a stone at riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 16
A farmer from the island of Crete is detained by riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A farmer from the island of Crete is detained by riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A farmer from the island of Crete is detained by riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 16
A Greek national flag flutters on a damaged police bus following clashes of farmers from the island of Crete with riot police outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Greek national flag flutters on a damaged police bus following clashes of farmers from the island of Crete with riot police outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Greek national flag flutters on a damaged police bus following clashes of farmers from the island of Crete with riot police outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 16
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 16
A farmer from the island of Crete is detained by riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A farmer from the island of Crete is detained by riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A farmer from the island of Crete is detained by riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 16
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 16
A farmer from the island of Crete stands next to riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A farmer from the island of Crete stands next to riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A farmer from the island of Crete stands next to riot police during clashes outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 16
Greek farmers from the island of Crete wear gas masks during clashes with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek farmers from the island of Crete wear gas masks during clashes with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Greek farmers from the island of Crete wear gas masks during clashes with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 16
A riot police officer throws a stun grenade during clashes with Greek farmers from the island of Crete outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A riot police officer throws a stun grenade during clashes with Greek farmers from the island of Crete outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A riot police officer throws a stun grenade during clashes with Greek farmers from the island of Crete outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 16
A riot police officer stands next to damaged police buses following clashes of farmers from the island of Crete with riot police outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A riot police officer stands next to damaged police buses following clashes of farmers from the island of Crete with riot police outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A riot police officer stands next to damaged police buses following clashes of farmers from the island of Crete with riot police outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 16
Riot police stand guard during clashes with Greek farmers from the island of Crete outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Riot police stand guard during clashes with Greek farmers from the island of Crete outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Riot police stand guard during clashes with Greek farmers from the island of Crete outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 16
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 16
Farmers from the island of Crete break windows of the police buses during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Farmers from the island of Crete break windows of the police buses during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Farmers from the island of Crete break windows of the police buses during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 16
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Ukraine's winter war heats up

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Next Slideshows

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for renewed violence in the industrial east.

Mar 08 2017
Americans in Mosul

Americans in Mosul

U.S. troops are providing air and ground support to Iraqi and Kurdish forces trying to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul.

Mar 07 2017
North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Mar 07 2017
Islamic State's underground training camp

Islamic State's underground training camp

Islamic State militants converted an underground train tunnel in Mosul into an assault course for their elite fighters.

Mar 06 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast