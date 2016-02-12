Greek farmers protest
A protester is seen by a fire set by angry farmers outside the parliament during a protest against planned pension reforms in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek farmers from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers hold a Greek national flag near a burning garbage container during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Riot police officers are seen amidst smoke as clashes erupted during a demonstration of Greek farmers against planned pension reforms in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek farmer is detained by police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protesting farmer (R) pushes a garbage bin towards a riot police officer as clashes erupted during a demonstration of Greek farmers against planned pension reforms in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Vegetables are thrown in front of riot policemen guarding the Agriculture Ministry during a protest of Greek farmers against planned pension reforms in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers hold a Greek national flag and a banner reading "Germany pay us back now" during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek farmer from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A handicapped protester and his dog face a riot police cordon outside the Agriculture ministry following clashes between Greek farmers from the region of Crete and police during a protest against planned pension reforms in Athens, February 12, 2016....more
Greek police are seen amidst smoke from a tear gas during a protest of farmers against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek farmer walks near a burning garbage container during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek farmer wearing a gas mask and holding a shepherds crook reacts as riot police guard the entrance of the Agriculture Ministry during clashes in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Broken window glass falls from the Agriculture Ministry building on riot police officers as clashes erupted during a demonstration of Greek farmers against planned pension reforms in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers holding shepherds crooks take part in a demonstration against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Greek farmer covers his face to avoid breathing tear gas during clashes with police at a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek farmers from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Obama on TV
The President making the television rounds.
Syria's children: In the crossfire
Children in Syria face shelling, air strikes, barrel bombs and militant attacks as the civil war that has decimated the nation continues to rage.
The sixth Democratic debate
Highlights from the latest Democratic debate in Milwaukee.
Syria: The war
Iconic images from the war that began as a civil uprising and grew into a complex war.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.