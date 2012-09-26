Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 26, 2012 | 3:55pm EDT

Greek fury over austerity

<p>A riot police officer is helped by a colleague after falling during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

A riot police officer is helped by a colleague after falling during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A riot police officer is helped by a colleague after falling during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
1 / 24
<p>A riot policeman is engulfed by flames after a protester threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. Greek police fired teargas at hooded youths hurling petrol bombs and stones as tens of thousands took to the streets in Greece's biggest anti-austerity demonstration in months on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A riot policeman is engulfed by flames after a protester threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. Greek police fired teargas at hooded youths hurling petrol bombs and stones as tens of thousands...more

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A riot policeman is engulfed by flames after a protester threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. Greek police fired teargas at hooded youths hurling petrol bombs and stones as tens of thousands took to the streets in Greece's biggest anti-austerity demonstration in months on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
2 / 24
<p>A group of riot policemen is engulfed in flames after protesters threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A group of riot policemen is engulfed in flames after protesters threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A group of riot policemen is engulfed in flames after protesters threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 24
<p>A hooded youth throws a petrol bomb at riot policemen in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A hooded youth throws a petrol bomb at riot policemen in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A hooded youth throws a petrol bomb at riot policemen in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
4 / 24
<p>A woman covers her face to protect from teargas as she walks by a damaged Citibank branch following violent clashes between protesters and police in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A woman covers her face to protect from teargas as she walks by a damaged Citibank branch following violent clashes between protesters and police in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis more

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A woman covers her face to protect from teargas as she walks by a damaged Citibank branch following violent clashes between protesters and police in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 24
<p>A firefighter extinguishes a fire at an advertisement kiosk during clashes with angry protesters in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A firefighter extinguishes a fire at an advertisement kiosk during clashes with angry protesters in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A firefighter extinguishes a fire at an advertisement kiosk during clashes with angry protesters in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
6 / 24
<p>A protester runs away from riot police in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester runs away from riot police in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A protester runs away from riot police in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
7 / 24
<p>A protester sits atop a police fence outside the parliament in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester sits atop a police fence outside the parliament in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A protester sits atop a police fence outside the parliament in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
8 / 24
<p>Demonstrators carry a coffin in front of Greece's Parliament at Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. The banners read in Greek: "Civilisation". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

Demonstrators carry a coffin in front of Greece's Parliament at Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. The banners read in Greek: "Civilisation". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Demonstrators carry a coffin in front of Greece's Parliament at Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. The banners read in Greek: "Civilisation". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
9 / 24
<p>A demonstrator holds a molotov cocktail (L) as other uses a slingshot to hurl stones to riot police officers during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

A demonstrator holds a molotov cocktail (L) as other uses a slingshot to hurl stones to riot police officers during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A demonstrator holds a molotov cocktail (L) as other uses a slingshot to hurl stones to riot police officers during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
10 / 24
<p>A demonstrator comfronts a riot police officer during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

A demonstrator comfronts a riot police officer during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A demonstrator comfronts a riot police officer during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
11 / 24
<p>A riot police officer prepares to throw a teargas cannister to protestors during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

A riot police officer prepares to throw a teargas cannister to protestors during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A riot police officer prepares to throw a teargas cannister to protestors during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
12 / 24
<p>A demonstrator hurls a stone to riot police officers during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

A demonstrator hurls a stone to riot police officers during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A demonstrator hurls a stone to riot police officers during clashes near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
13 / 24
<p>A demonstrator kicks a teargas cannister to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A demonstrator kicks a teargas cannister to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A demonstrator kicks a teargas cannister to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
14 / 24
<p>A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
15 / 24
<p>A demontrator throws a molotov cocktail to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A demontrator throws a molotov cocktail to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A demontrator throws a molotov cocktail to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
16 / 24
<p>Supporters of the Greek Communist party march by the parliament during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Supporters of the Greek Communist party march by the parliament during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Supporters of the Greek Communist party march by the parliament during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
17 / 24
<p>Teargas canisters explode beside riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Teargas canisters explode beside riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Teargas canisters explode beside riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
18 / 24
<p>A demonstrator throws a liquid to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

A demonstrator throws a liquid to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A demonstrator throws a liquid to riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
19 / 24
<p>A molotov cocktail explodes beside riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A molotov cocktail explodes beside riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A molotov cocktail explodes beside riot police officers near Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
20 / 24
<p>A man walks past closed shops at a deserted shopping area during a 24-hour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A man walks past closed shops at a deserted shopping area during a 24-hour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A man walks past closed shops at a deserted shopping area during a 24-hour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
21 / 24
<p>Supporters of the Greek Communist party march to the parliament during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

Supporters of the Greek Communist party march to the parliament during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Supporters of the Greek Communist party march to the parliament during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
22 / 24
<p>A passenger makes her way at the port of Piraeus during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

A passenger makes her way at the port of Piraeus during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A passenger makes her way at the port of Piraeus during a 24-hour labour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
23 / 24
<p>The ancient site of Adrian's Library is closed for visitors due to a 24-hour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

The ancient site of Adrian's Library is closed for visitors due to a 24-hour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

The ancient site of Adrian's Library is closed for visitors due to a 24-hour strike in Athens September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Ahmadinejad in NYC

Ahmadinejad in NYC

Next Slideshows

Ahmadinejad in NYC

Ahmadinejad in NYC

The Iranian president speaks at the UN General Assembly.

Sep 26 2012
The debutantes ball

The debutantes ball

In the past, debutante balls were opportunities for introducing noble daughters to high society. Now it's a chance for young women to fundraise, network and...

Sep 26 2012
China's deadly mines

China's deadly mines

Strong demand and lax safety standards have made China's mines the most dangerous in the world, despite the government's drive to clamp down.

Sep 25 2012
Controversial Packers loss

Controversial Packers loss

A contentious call by replacement referees awarded a controversial final-play touchdown to the Seattle Seahawks, who beat the Green Bay Packers 14-12.

Sep 25 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast