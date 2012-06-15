Greek street art
A man drinks coffee in front of a mural near the coastal town of Kalamatta in the Messinia area of Greece March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man drinks coffee in front of a mural near the coastal town of Kalamatta in the Messinia area of Greece March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Immigrants push a cart with junk past party election campaign posters and graffiti in a rundown area of central Athens June 15, 2012. The writing on the wall reads: "Strong Greek Communist Party - strong people". REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Immigrants push a cart with junk past party election campaign posters and graffiti in a rundown area of central Athens June 15, 2012. The writing on the wall reads: "Strong Greek Communist Party - strong people". REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Two women walk past a graffiti in Komotini town, northern Greece March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
Two women walk past a graffiti in Komotini town, northern Greece March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
A woman walks in front of a wall covered with graffiti in a run-down area of central Athens June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman walks in front of a wall covered with graffiti in a run-down area of central Athens June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Women walk past an abandoned building covered with graffiti in Athens June 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Women walk past an abandoned building covered with graffiti in Athens June 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man walks past a graffiti in a poor Athens neighborhood January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man walks past a graffiti in a poor Athens neighborhood January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman walks past an abandoned building covered with graffiti in Athens June 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman walks past an abandoned building covered with graffiti in Athens June 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop in central Athens February 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop in central Athens February 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A riot policeman stands in front of graffiti near a polytechnic school during riots at a May Day rally in Athens May 1, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A riot policeman stands in front of graffiti near a polytechnic school during riots at a May Day rally in Athens May 1, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A Greek graffiti artist paints a wall outside a rail station during the first graffiti festival in Athens September 21, 1998. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek graffiti artist paints a wall outside a rail station during the first graffiti festival in Athens September 21, 1998. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman walks past a wall covered with a graffiti in Athens May 25, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman walks past a wall covered with a graffiti in Athens May 25, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Two immigrants sleep outside a metro station in central Athens January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Two immigrants sleep outside a metro station in central Athens January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man walks with his dog in front of a wall covered with graffiti in Athens May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man walks with his dog in front of a wall covered with graffiti in Athens May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An immigrant walks past graffiti in an Athens neighborhood January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An immigrant walks past graffiti in an Athens neighborhood January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man walks in front of a closed bank branch in central Athens February 11 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man walks in front of a closed bank branch in central Athens February 11 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man leaves the building hosting the Bank of Greece during a march in central Athens December 7, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man leaves the building hosting the Bank of Greece during a march in central Athens December 7, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man walks past a graffiti depicting a man on crutches holding a sign which reads "Health Kaput" in Athens June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man walks past a graffiti depicting a man on crutches holding a sign which reads "Health Kaput" in Athens June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A motorcyclist walks past graffiti in the Plaka area of Athens March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A motorcyclist walks past graffiti in the Plaka area of Athens March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man pushes a trolley filled with scrap past graffiti in the Plaka area of Athens March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man pushes a trolley filled with scrap past graffiti in the Plaka area of Athens March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop with graffiti sprayed on its shutters in central Athens March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop with graffiti sprayed on its shutters in central Athens March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Next Slideshows
Street photography: Spain
Daily life on the streets of the indebted euro zone nation.
Styles of Dakar
Backstage at Dakar Fashion Week in Senegal.
The Angels of Parmesan
A special firemen force called "The Angels of Parmesan" are rescuing parmesan cheese, damaged in recent earthquakes in northern Italy.
Italian village meets China
The Florentia Village in China was constructed on a former corn field and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.