Greek street graffiti
People make their way past a stencil by street artist Flip in Athens, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman walks by anti-International Monetary Fund graffiti in central Athens, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anarchy symbol is spray-painted over the logo of Bank of Greece in Athens, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Two women walk past by a shutter of a closed bank with a graffiti in central Athens, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man walks past graffiti outside the Athens' Academy in central Athens, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man makes his way past a graffiti artwork titled "Death of euros" made by French street artist Goin in Athens, May 26, 2015.REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Graffiti is seen on the wall of a derelict building in the Plaka area of Athens, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman carrying bags of goods makes her way past a stencil depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a Disney character in Athens, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man walks in front of a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Policemen stand guard outside the entrance of Grande Bretagne hotel during riots at central Syntagma square in Athens, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Graffiti is seen inside a deserted fruit packing factory that closed in the late 1990s near the town of Xanthi in the Thrace region of Greece, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man pushes a trolley cart as he walks past a wall covered with graffiti in central Athens, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The entrance of the European Commission office is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest to raise awareness for the deaths of immigrants in the Mediterranean, in Athens, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
A man walks past graffiti depicting former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in central Athens, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek riot policemen rest in front of graffiti written on the wall of a bank during violent demonstrations over austerity measures in Athens, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A man walks beside a wall covered in graffiti in central Athens, June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop with graffiti sprayed on its shutters in central Athens, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
