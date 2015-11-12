Greeks on strike
Tear gas smoke surrounds a statue on main Syntagma square during brief clashes between police and protesters during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. Striking Greeks took to the streets on Thursday to protest...more
Fire caused by petrol bombs thrown by youths is seen at the building of Greece's central bank in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. As Greece's international lenders met in central Athens to review compliance with its latest bailout, thousands...more
A riot policeman runs through a fire caused by petrol bomb thrown by youths in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot policeman (L) prepares to throw a tear gas canister as others walk by fires caused by petrol bombs in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. Five years of austerity since the first bailout was signed in 2010 have sapped economic activity...more
A youth throws a petrol bomb in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A youth paints a slogan on the Bank of Greece headquarters as fires caused by petrol bombs burn at the entrance of the bank, in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. The slogan reads "Burn it". REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters take part in an anti-austerity demonstration during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Riot policemen walk by fires caused by petrol bombs in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Youth throw stones at riot police in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME take part in an anti-austerity demonstration during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
People wait at the entrance of the Athens' railroad station during a 24-hour strike, in Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
A pedestrian walks by a damaged branch of Eurobank after brief clashes in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Hong Kong's McSleepers
McDonald's 24-hour locations have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the night in a city with soaring housing...
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Undercover Israeli forces raid hospital
Israeli undercover forces raid a West Bank hospital, shooting dead a Palestinian during an attempt to detain another man suspected of carrying out a stabbing.
Shore of dreams and nightmares
Emotions run high as refugees land on the Greek island of Lesbos.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.