Greeks on strike

Tear gas smoke surrounds a statue on main Syntagma square during brief clashes between police and protesters during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. Striking Greeks took to the streets on Thursday to protest austerity measures, setting Alexis Tsipras' government its biggest domestic challenge since he was re-elected in September on a promise to cushion the impact of economic hardship. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Tear gas smoke surrounds a statue on main Syntagma square during brief clashes between police and protesters during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. Striking Greeks took to the streets on Thursday to protest austerity measures, setting Alexis Tsipras' government its biggest domestic challenge since he was re-elected in September on a promise to cushion the impact of economic hardship. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Fire caused by petrol bombs thrown by youths is seen at the building of Greece's central bank in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. As Greece's international lenders met in central Athens to review compliance with its latest bailout, thousands marched nearby to protest the relentless round of tax hikes and pension cutbacks that the rescue packages have entailed. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Fire caused by petrol bombs thrown by youths is seen at the building of Greece's central bank in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. As Greece's international lenders met in central Athens to review compliance with its latest bailout, thousands marched nearby to protest the relentless round of tax hikes and pension cutbacks that the rescue packages have entailed. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A riot policeman runs through a fire caused by petrol bomb thrown by youths in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A riot policeman runs through a fire caused by petrol bomb thrown by youths in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot policeman (L) prepares to throw a tear gas canister as others walk by fires caused by petrol bombs in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. Five years of austerity since the first bailout was signed in 2010 have sapped economic activity and left about a quarter of the population out of work. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A riot policeman (L) prepares to throw a tear gas canister as others walk by fires caused by petrol bombs in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. Five years of austerity since the first bailout was signed in 2010 have sapped economic activity and left about a quarter of the population out of work. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A youth throws a petrol bomb in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A youth throws a petrol bomb in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A youth paints a slogan on the Bank of Greece headquarters as fires caused by petrol bombs burn at the entrance of the bank, in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. The slogan reads "Burn it". REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A youth paints a slogan on the Bank of Greece headquarters as fires caused by petrol bombs burn at the entrance of the bank, in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. The slogan reads "Burn it". REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters take part in an anti-austerity demonstration during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Protesters take part in an anti-austerity demonstration during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Riot policemen walk by fires caused by petrol bombs in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Riot policemen walk by fires caused by petrol bombs in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Youth throw stones at riot police in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Youth throw stones at riot police in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME take part in an anti-austerity demonstration during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME take part in an anti-austerity demonstration during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
People wait at the entrance of the Athens' railroad station during a 24-hour strike, in Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
People wait at the entrance of the Athens' railroad station during a 24-hour strike, in Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Protesters from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME take part in an anti-austerity demonstration in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
A pedestrian walks by a damaged branch of Eurobank after brief clashes in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A pedestrian walks by a damaged branch of Eurobank after brief clashes in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
