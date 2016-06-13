Edition:
Greenland's vanishing ice

Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Wildflowers bloom on a hill overlooking the Narsarsuaq glacier in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2009
An iceberg floats near a harbour in the town of Kulusuk, east Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2009
Icebergs float in the calm waters of a fjord, south of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2009
Saunders Island and Wolstenholme Fjord with Kap Atholl in the background. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2013
Icebergs float in a fjord near the south Greenland town of Narsaq. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2009
A field of wildflowers blooms on a hill outside in Tasiilaq. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2009
Clothes hang out to dry in the town of Ilulissat in western Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2007
Picture shows a fjord behind the town of Ilulissat in Greenland. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2007
Houses are illuminated by the early morning sun in the town of Tasiilaq in eastern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2009
The Greenland ice cap is formed into mounds and ridges near the town of Kulusuk. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2009
An aerial view of the Nord Glacier in East Greenland. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014
A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2009
A colony of Black-legged Kittiwake seagulls tend to their chicks on a cliff near the south Greenland town of Narsaq July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong (GREENLAND ENVIRONMENT)

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2009
Wildflowers bloom on a hill overlooking a fjord filled with icebergs near the south Greenland town of Narsaq. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2009
A large iceberg floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2009
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Kulusuk in eastern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2009
A large iceberg melts into jagged edges as it floats in Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2009
Houses are painted in bright colors in the town of Ilulissat in western Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2007
The lateral and terminal morains of two small receding glaciers flowing into Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014
Icebergs are reflected in the waters of Eriks Fjord near the town of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2009
An iceberg is pictured in Ilulissat fjord in Greenland. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2007
Heimdal Glacier in southern Greenland. REUTERS/NASA/John Sonntag

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A whale dives into sea off the coast of Greenland's capital Nuuk. REUTERS/Alistair Scrutton

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2012
Icebergs are reflected in the calm waters at the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord near Ilulissat. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009
