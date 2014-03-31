Edition:
Greyhound racing in Chile

<p>Trainers shout at greyhounds at the start of a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

1 / 18
<p>Trainers, breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a greyhound race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Some dogs come from Argentina, the United States and Ireland and can develop a speed of up to 50 miles per hour on a straight running track of about 220 yards, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

2 / 18
<p>A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Bets range from $2 to $1,000 per race, offering a livelihood for breeders and gamblers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

3 / 18
<p>A greyhound dog drinks water after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

4 / 18
<p>A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

5 / 18
<p>Trainers prepare their greyhounds to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

6 / 18
<p>A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

7 / 18
<p>Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

8 / 18
<p>A trainer shouts at his greyhound during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

9 / 18
<p>A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

10 / 18
<p>Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

11 / 18
<p>A greyhound crosses the finish line as its owners react during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. With over 100 years of history, greyhound racing attracts people mainly from rural areas of Santiago every weekend. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

12 / 18
<p>A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

13 / 18
<p>A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

14 / 18
<p>Trainers hold their greyhounds after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

15 / 18
<p>A trainer guides his greyhound to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

16 / 18
<p>A greyhound is silhouetted at sunset as breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

17 / 18
<p>Trainers guide their greyhounds to take their positions for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

18 / 18
