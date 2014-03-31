Greyhound racing in Chile
Trainers shout at greyhounds at the start of a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Trainers, breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a greyhound race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Some dogs come from Argentina, the United States and Ireland and can develop a speed of up to 50 miles per hour on a straight running...more
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. Bets range from $2 to $1,000 per race, offering a livelihood for breeders and gamblers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound dog drinks water after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Trainers prepare their greyhounds to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A trainer shouts at his greyhound during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 16, 2014 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Greyhounds compete during a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound crosses the finish line as its owners react during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. With over 100 years of history, greyhound racing attracts people mainly from rural areas of Santiago every weekend. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado more
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound owner poses for a picture during a race at Santiago city, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Trainers hold their greyhounds after a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A trainer guides his greyhound to take position for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A greyhound is silhouetted at sunset as breeders and gamblers gather next to the track during a race in Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Trainers guide their greyhounds to take their positions for a race at Santiago city, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
