Grieving families of MH370

Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2015. Malaysia has declared the disappearance of Flight MH370 an accident, clearing the way for the airline to pay compensation to victims' relatives while the search for the plane goes on. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, is stopped by policemen as he tries to approach the Malaysian Embassy during a protest demanding the Malaysian government keep searching for the missing flight, in Beijing, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Kelly (last name not given), the wife of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, holds a picture of her husband walking with Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, at a news conference in Putrajaya, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Intan Maizura Othman, wife of flight attendant Mohd Hazrin Hasnan aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, holds their son Mohamed at news conference in Putrajaya, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries as she gathers with others to pray at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, on the six-month anniversary of the disappearance of the plane, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2014
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage, in Tianjin, China, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
A family member of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cry as they gather to pray Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2014
Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370, looks at his daughter's plush toys as he poses for a picture, during an interview with Reuters in Beijing, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, shows a room which they prepared for their future babies during an interview with Reuters in Beijing, July 18, 2014. They got married on March 1st, a week before the incident and could not go on a honeymoon due to her husband's busy schedule which was also the reason he had boarded the vanished plane. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Family members of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry as they burn incense to pray at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 15, 2014
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, shows a picture of she and her husband together and an old card with a message given by her husband, at a park near her house where she and her husband used to visit, during an interview with Reuters in Beijing, July 24, 2014. Cheng said her life has been totally changed since the incident. Their two little sons, who don't know about this incident, keep asking her when their dad is coming back. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
A woman, whose son was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries with her husband after they failed to express their appeals to the airline outside its office in Beijing, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014
A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 25, 2014
Nicolette Gomes and her brother Enrique during an interview with Reuters about their father, Patrick Gomes, who was in-flight supervisor aboard missing airliner MH370, ahead of the six month anniversary of the plane's disappearance in Kuala Lumpur, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Li, whose son Wen Yongsheng was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, shows medicine for herself and her husband which they take every day, during an interview with Reuters in Beijing, July 11, 2014. Li and her husband, who come from Shandong province, were staying in a small shabby hotel room in Beijing with hopes of finding more accurate information about the incident who took their 34-year-old son. They said the incident makes their health worse and they have to go to the hospital every day. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
A parent whose son was onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, holds a poster featuring his son during a protest demanding the Malaysian government to keep searching the missing flight, in front of the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing January 29, 2015. Malaysia's Department of Civil Aviation will release an interim report on the investigation into the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 on March 7, a day before the one-year anniversary of the disappearance, deputy transport minister Aziz Kaprawi said on Wednesday. The words on the poster read, "Malaysia Airlines, return my loved one to me". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT CIVIL UNREST)

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Liu, whose husband Li Zhijin was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, tries her husband's ring on her finger as she shows it during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Liu said she argued with her husband in their last phone call before the incident. She could not have realised that this would be their last conversation and now that is her greatest regret. Six months after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, with 239 mostly Chinese people on board, disappeared about an hour into a routine journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing March 8, loved ones of missing passengers derive what comfort they can from what's left behind after the world's greatest aviation mystery. More than two dozen countries have been involved in the air, sea and underwater search for the Boeing 777 but months of sorties failed to turn up any trace - even after narrowing the search area to the southern Indian Ocean - long after batteries on the black box voice and data recorders had gone flat. Picture taken July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: ANNIVERSARY TRANSPORT DISASTER) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 15 OF 25 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'STILL MISSING - MH370'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'MYSTERY KYUNG-HOON'

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
A family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries during a protest demanding the Malaysian government to keep searching the missing flight, in front of the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing January 29, 2015. Malaysia's Department of Civil Aviation will release an interim report on the investigation into the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 on March 7, a day before the one-year anniversary of the disappearance, deputy transport minister Aziz Kaprawi said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT CIVIL UNREST)

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Liu, whose husband Li Zhijin was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, poses with her husband's chair during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Liu said she argued with her husband in their last phone call before the incident. She could not have realised that this would be their last conversation and now that is her greatest regret. Six months after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, with 239 mostly Chinese people on board, disappeared about an hour into a routine journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing March 8, loved ones of missing passengers derive what comfort they can from what's left behind after the world's greatest aviation mystery. More than two dozen countries have been involved in the air, sea and underwater search for the Boeing 777 but months of sorties failed to turn up any trace - even after narrowing the search area to the southern Indian Ocean - long after batteries on the black box voice and data recorders had gone flat. Picture taken July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: ANNIVERSARY TRANSPORT DISASTER) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 12 OF 25 FOR WIDER IMAGE PACKAGE 'STILL MISSING - MH370'. TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'MYSTERY KYUNG-HOON'

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, cry as they gather to pray Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing September 8, 2014, on the six-month anniversary of the disappearance of the plane. The Boeing 777 aircraft carrying 239 passengers and crew, disappeared on March 8 after taking off from Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, bound for Beijing. About two thirds of those on board were from China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2014
Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 wait in a bus before heading to the Malaysian Embassy, outside the Lido hotel, in Beijing March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 25, 2014
A child prays during a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 inside the Sikh temple in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2014
Iman, 4, the daughter of Mohd Hazrin Mohamed Hasnan, one of the crew members on board Malaysia Airlines MH370, writes a message during the 100 Days of Remembrance MH370 event in Kuala Lumpur June 15, 2014. Sunday marks the 100th day that Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing disappeared with 239 passengers and crew on board. REUTERS/Samsul Said (MALAYSIA - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT)

Reuters / Sunday, June 15, 2014
Chinese family members of missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 passengers look from inside a bus as they are transported from one hotel to another outside Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 21, 2014
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2014
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, shows a family photo featuring her missing husband (top, R) at a park near her house where she and her husband used to visit, during an interview with Reuters in Beijing, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 looks out of a room as he cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, in the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2014
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 shouts at journalists after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2014
Family members of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cry after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, in the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2014
A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries as other relatives shout slogans to protest against the lack of new information after a routine briefing given by Malaysia's government and military representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2014
A Chinese family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
Relatives of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry inside a hotel they are staying, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, March 10, 2014.REUTERS/Samsul Said

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2014
