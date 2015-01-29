Grieving families of MH370
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2015. Malaysia has declared...more
A family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, is stopped by policemen as he tries to approach the Malaysian Embassy during a protest demanding the Malaysian government keep searching for the missing flight, in...more
Kelly (last name not given), the wife of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, holds a picture of her husband walking with Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, at a news conference in Putrajaya, January 29, 2015....more
Intan Maizura Othman, wife of flight attendant Mohd Hazrin Hasnan aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, holds their son Mohamed at news conference in Putrajaya, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries as she gathers with others to pray at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, on the six-month anniversary of the disappearance of the plane, September 8, 2014....more
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage, in Tianjin, China, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A family member of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cry as they gather to pray Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370, looks at his daughter's plush toys as he poses for a picture, during an interview with Reuters in Beijing, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, shows a room which they prepared for their future babies during an interview with Reuters in Beijing, July 18, 2014. They got married on March 1st, a week before the incident and could...more
Family members of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry as they burn incense to pray at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, shows a picture of she and her husband together and an old card with a message given by her husband, at a park near her house where she and her husband used to visit, during...more
A woman, whose son was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries with her husband after they failed to express their appeals to the airline outside its office in Beijing, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Nicolette Gomes and her brother Enrique during an interview with Reuters about their father, Patrick Gomes, who was in-flight supervisor aboard missing airliner MH370, ahead of the six month anniversary of the plane's disappearance in Kuala Lumpur,...more
Li, whose son Wen Yongsheng was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, shows medicine for herself and her husband which they take every day, during an interview with Reuters in Beijing, July 11, 2014. Li and her husband, who come from Shandong...more
A parent whose son was onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, holds a poster featuring his son during a protest demanding the Malaysian government to keep searching the missing flight, in front of the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing January...more
Liu, whose husband Li Zhijin was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, tries her husband's ring on her finger as she shows it during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Liu said she argued with her...more
A family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries during a protest demanding the Malaysian government to keep searching the missing flight, in front of the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing January 29, 2015....more
Liu, whose husband Li Zhijin was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, poses with her husband's chair during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Liu said she argued with her husband in their last...more
Family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, cry as they gather to pray Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing September 8, 2014, on the six-month anniversary of the disappearance of the plane. The Boeing 777 aircraft...more
Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 wait in a bus before heading to the Malaysian Embassy, outside the Lido hotel, in Beijing March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A child prays during a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 inside the Sikh temple in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Iman, 4, the daughter of Mohd Hazrin Mohamed Hasnan, one of the crew members on board Malaysia Airlines MH370, writes a message during the 100 Days of Remembrance MH370 event in Kuala Lumpur June 15, 2014. Sunday marks the 100th day that Malaysian...more
Chinese family members of missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 passengers look from inside a bus as they are transported from one hotel to another outside Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, shows a family photo featuring her missing husband (top, R) at a park near her house where she and her husband used to visit, during an interview with Reuters in Beijing, July...more
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 looks out of a room as he cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, in the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 shouts at journalists after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Family members of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cry after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, in the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries as other relatives shout slogans to protest against the lack of new information after a routine briefing given by Malaysia's government and military representatives at Lido...more
A Chinese family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Relatives of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry inside a hotel they are staying, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, March 10, 2014.REUTERS/Samsul Said
Next Slideshows
In the shadow of Syria's snipers
Life under the threat of snipers in Syria.
Blizzard of 2015
A blizzard sweeps across the Northeast but falls short of the most dire predictions.
Hezbollah missiles hit Israel
Two Israeli soldiers and a Spanish peacekeeper are killed in an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.
Blizzard hits the coast
High tides breach a seawall in Marshfield, Massachusetts as a blizzard pounds the northeast.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.