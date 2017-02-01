Grim aftermath inside Quebec mosque after deadly shooting
Bloodstains and bullet holes are pictured inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. A French-Canadian university student is the sole suspect in killing six people during evening prayers. Among the six killed were a butcher, a...more
Blood is seen on the stairs of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre is pictured. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Blood is seen inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A bullet hole is seen on a window. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Blood is seen in the storage room. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Blood is seen on the stairs. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Blood inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Next Slideshows
The presidency of Donald Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Israeli settlers given 48 hours to evacuate
Residents of the West Bank outpost of Amona have been ordered to leave ahead of a court-ordered demolition.
Lawyers mobilize after travel ban
Lawyers flock to airports around the U.S. to try and provide advice and services to detainees caught in President Trump's executive order.
What's left of Mosul's University
Iraq's second largest school is left in ruins after the battle for Mosul.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.