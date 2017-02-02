Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney
Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and...more
Barry Edwards of Lancaster, PA, wears a homemade lighted Phil hat at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and...more
Groundhog Club Inner Circle member Jeff Lundy holds a scroll with Punxsutawney Phil's forecast at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from...more
A crowd waits to see Punxsutawney Phil at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of...more
Members of the Groundhog Club Inner Circle wave to the crowd after announcing Punxsutawney Phil's forecast at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog...more
Al Donst Jr. of Belvidere, NJ, wears a groundhog hat during his annual trek to Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on...more
Dancers entertain a crowd estimated at about 15,000 at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six...more
Inner Circle member Jeff Lundy reads Phil's forecast at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six...more
Stephanie Eckert of Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA, listens for Punxsutawney Phil's forecast at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his...more
Fireworks light the sky during a predawn display at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S. February 2, 2017. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more...more
Next Slideshows
Lunar New Year celebrations
Hundreds of millions of people around the world celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Ancient festival in Spain
Bell-carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring.
Skating through the Lost Forest
People skate through the Lost Forest, a 9.3 mile weaving and zambonied forest trail in Quebec, Canada.
New Year newborns
Newborns are dressed in traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Bangkok, Thailand.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.