Pictures | Thu Oct 13, 2016 | 11:35am EDT

Growing burgers in a lab

Journalists taste test the plant based hamburgers during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Workers assemble the plant-based hamburger patties during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Workers arrange portions of the plant-based hamburger patties for testing during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A small scale fermentor using yeast to produce the leghemoglobin for a plant-based hamburger is displayed during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Plant-based hamburger patties are on display during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A small scale production line of the leghemoglobin for a plant-based hamburger is displayed during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Workers assemble the plant-based hamburger patties during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Engineering manager Adam Shanebrook displays a small scale fermentor using yeast to produce the leghemoglobin for a plant-based hamburger during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Journalists surround the plant-based hamburger patties on display during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Ingredients for plant-based hamburgers, including a protein gel, are on display during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
The completed plant-based hamburger is displayed during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
