Growing burgers in a lab
Journalists taste test the plant based hamburgers during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Workers assemble the plant-based hamburger patties during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Workers arrange portions of the plant-based hamburger patties for testing during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A small scale fermentor using yeast to produce the leghemoglobin for a plant-based hamburger is displayed during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Plant-based hamburger patties are on display during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A small scale production line of the leghemoglobin for a plant-based hamburger is displayed during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Workers assemble the plant-based hamburger patties during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Engineering manager Adam Shanebrook displays a small scale fermentor using yeast to produce the leghemoglobin for a plant-based hamburger during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck...more
Journalists surround the plant-based hamburger patties on display during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Ingredients for plant-based hamburgers, including a protein gel, are on display during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The completed plant-based hamburger is displayed during a media tour of Impossible Foods labs and processing plant in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Next Slideshows
China's food factories
Inside the food factories that are part of China's massive manufacturing sector.
Cholera fears in Haiti
Less than a week since Hurricane Matthew, Haiti is facing a public health crisis as cholera gallops through rural communities lacking clean water, food and...
Florida digs out from Hurricane Matthew
Residents assess the damage following Hurricane Matthew.
Syrian rebels advance in northern Aleppo
Syrian rebels capture a series of towns from Islamic State near the Turkish border.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.