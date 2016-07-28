Growing up Chelsea

The Clinton family and their dog Buddy walk from the White House across the south lawn to a helicopter for a short flight to Andrews Air Force Base August 18, 1998 to start a two week vacation in Martha's Vineyard. President Clinton admitted an...more

The Clinton family and their dog Buddy walk from the White House across the south lawn to a helicopter for a short flight to Andrews Air Force Base August 18, 1998 to start a two week vacation in Martha's Vineyard. President Clinton admitted an "improper relationship" with former White House intern in a nationally televised speech the day earlier and said it was a family matter and that he needed to make it up to the two people he loved most, his daughter Chelsea (C) and wife Hillary (L). REUTERS/Staff

