Growing up in the EU parliament

<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (C) takes part with her daughter Vittoria (L) in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Vittoria Ronzulli (L), daughter of Italy's member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (Not pictured), stands in the plenary room of the European Parliament after a voting session in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy (C) stands with her daughter Vittoria as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) of Italy takes part with her daughter Vittoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (L) takes part with her daughter Victoria in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her daughter in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) arrives with her daughter to take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy holds her baby during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli (R) of Italy holds her baby as she talks with fellow MEP Barbara Matera (L) during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg to mark the International Women's Day, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session on the working conditions of women at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Marc Loos</p>

<p>Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes part with her baby in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Pictures

Podcast