Growing up Lourdes
Lourdes Leon (C), daughter of American pop star Madonna, leaves a hotel in Havana, Cuba, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Singer Madonna (R) and daughter Lourdes arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Madonna sits with her daughters Mercy James and Lourdes during a bricklaying ceremony at the site of her Raising Malawi Girls Academy, near the capital Lilongwe April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Madonna looks at her daughter Lourdes as she holds her child Mercy James during a visit to Gumulira village, about 80 km (50 miles) from the Malawian capital Lilongwe, April 5, 2010 REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Madonna and daughter Lourdes (L) share a light moment during a visit to Gumulira village, about 80 km (50 miles) from the Malawian capital Lilongwe, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Madonna, her then boyfriend Jesus Luz (2nd R) and her daughters Lourdes (2nd L) and Mercy (R) watch the Carnival parade of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Magno-Rio State Government
Madonna and her daughter Lourdes arrive at the premiere of the film "Nine" in New York December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Madonna's daughter Lourdes (C) attends a ceremony to the lay the foundation of a multi-million dollar girls' school Madonna is building in Chinkota, outside Lilongwe in Malawi October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Lourdes visits the Mphandula Child Care Centre, about 47 km (29 miles) west of Lilongwe, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Madonna arrives with her daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Madonna carries her son David at the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji village, 135 km (84 miles) west of the capital Lilongwe, April 17, 2007. At right is Madonna's daughter Lourdes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Madonna and then husband Guy Ritchie stand with their children Rocco and Lourdes as they attend the premiere of the film "Arthur and the Invisibles" in Leicester Square, London January 25, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Madonna and her daughter Lourdes arrive for the launch of the Versace Exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, October 14 , 2002. REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid
Madonna arrives with her daughter Lourdes at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 29, 2002. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Madonna arrives at Rome's Airport in Ciampino with her daughter Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, December 20, 1996. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco
