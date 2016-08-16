Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 16, 2016 | 12:06pm EDT

Growing up Lourdes

Lourdes Leon (C), daughter of American pop star Madonna, leaves a hotel in Havana, Cuba, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Lourdes Leon (C), daughter of American pop star Madonna, leaves a hotel in Havana, Cuba, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Lourdes Leon (C), daughter of American pop star Madonna, leaves a hotel in Havana, Cuba, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Close
1 / 15
Singer Madonna (R) and daughter Lourdes arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Madonna (R) and daughter Lourdes arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
Singer Madonna (R) and daughter Lourdes arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 15
Madonna sits with her daughters Mercy James and Lourdes during a bricklaying ceremony at the site of her Raising Malawi Girls Academy, near the capital Lilongwe April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Madonna sits with her daughters Mercy James and Lourdes during a bricklaying ceremony at the site of her Raising Malawi Girls Academy, near the capital Lilongwe April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2010
Madonna sits with her daughters Mercy James and Lourdes during a bricklaying ceremony at the site of her Raising Malawi Girls Academy, near the capital Lilongwe April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
3 / 15
Madonna looks at her daughter Lourdes as she holds her child Mercy James during a visit to Gumulira village, about 80 km (50 miles) from the Malawian capital Lilongwe, April 5, 2010 REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Madonna looks at her daughter Lourdes as she holds her child Mercy James during a visit to Gumulira village, about 80 km (50 miles) from the Malawian capital Lilongwe, April 5, 2010 REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2010
Madonna looks at her daughter Lourdes as she holds her child Mercy James during a visit to Gumulira village, about 80 km (50 miles) from the Malawian capital Lilongwe, April 5, 2010 REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
4 / 15
Madonna and daughter Lourdes (L) share a light moment during a visit to Gumulira village, about 80 km (50 miles) from the Malawian capital Lilongwe, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Madonna and daughter Lourdes (L) share a light moment during a visit to Gumulira village, about 80 km (50 miles) from the Malawian capital Lilongwe, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2010
Madonna and daughter Lourdes (L) share a light moment during a visit to Gumulira village, about 80 km (50 miles) from the Malawian capital Lilongwe, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
5 / 15
Madonna, her then boyfriend Jesus Luz (2nd R) and her daughters Lourdes (2nd L) and Mercy (R) watch the Carnival parade of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Magno-Rio State Government

Madonna, her then boyfriend Jesus Luz (2nd R) and her daughters Lourdes (2nd L) and Mercy (R) watch the Carnival parade of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Magno-Rio State Government

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2010
Madonna, her then boyfriend Jesus Luz (2nd R) and her daughters Lourdes (2nd L) and Mercy (R) watch the Carnival parade of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Magno-Rio State Government
Close
6 / 15
Madonna and her daughter Lourdes arrive at the premiere of the film "Nine" in New York December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes arrive at the premiere of the film "Nine" in New York December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2009
Madonna and her daughter Lourdes arrive at the premiere of the film "Nine" in New York December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 15
Madonna's daughter Lourdes (C) attends a ceremony to the lay the foundation of a multi-million dollar girls' school Madonna is building in Chinkota, outside Lilongwe in Malawi October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Madonna's daughter Lourdes (C) attends a ceremony to the lay the foundation of a multi-million dollar girls' school Madonna is building in Chinkota, outside Lilongwe in Malawi October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2009
Madonna's daughter Lourdes (C) attends a ceremony to the lay the foundation of a multi-million dollar girls' school Madonna is building in Chinkota, outside Lilongwe in Malawi October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
8 / 15
Lourdes visits the Mphandula Child Care Centre, about 47 km (29 miles) west of Lilongwe, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Lourdes visits the Mphandula Child Care Centre, about 47 km (29 miles) west of Lilongwe, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2009
Lourdes visits the Mphandula Child Care Centre, about 47 km (29 miles) west of Lilongwe, October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 15
Madonna arrives with her daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Madonna arrives with her daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2008
Madonna arrives with her daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, to attend a reception to benefit UNICEF hosted by Gucci at the United Nations headquarters in New York February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 15
Madonna carries her son David at the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji village, 135 km (84 miles) west of the capital Lilongwe, April 17, 2007. At right is Madonna's daughter Lourdes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Madonna carries her son David at the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji village, 135 km (84 miles) west of the capital Lilongwe, April 17, 2007. At right is Madonna's daughter Lourdes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
Madonna carries her son David at the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji village, 135 km (84 miles) west of the capital Lilongwe, April 17, 2007. At right is Madonna's daughter Lourdes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
11 / 15
Madonna and then husband Guy Ritchie stand with their children Rocco and Lourdes as they attend the premiere of the film "Arthur and the Invisibles" in Leicester Square, London January 25, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Madonna and then husband Guy Ritchie stand with their children Rocco and Lourdes as they attend the premiere of the film "Arthur and the Invisibles" in Leicester Square, London January 25, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2007
Madonna and then husband Guy Ritchie stand with their children Rocco and Lourdes as they attend the premiere of the film "Arthur and the Invisibles" in Leicester Square, London January 25, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
12 / 15
Madonna and her daughter Lourdes arrive for the launch of the Versace Exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, October 14 , 2002. REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes arrive for the launch of the Versace Exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, October 14 , 2002. REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
Madonna and her daughter Lourdes arrive for the launch of the Versace Exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, October 14 , 2002. REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid
Close
13 / 15
Madonna arrives with her daughter Lourdes at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 29, 2002. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Madonna arrives with her daughter Lourdes at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 29, 2002. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Madonna arrives with her daughter Lourdes at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 29, 2002. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
14 / 15
Madonna arrives at Rome's Airport in Ciampino with her daughter Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, December 20, 1996. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco

Madonna arrives at Rome's Airport in Ciampino with her daughter Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, December 20, 1996. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Madonna arrives at Rome's Airport in Ciampino with her daughter Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, December 20, 1996. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Colombiamoda fashion

Colombiamoda fashion

Next Slideshows

Colombiamoda fashion

Colombiamoda fashion

Highlights from the Colombiamoda fashion event in Medellin.

Jul 29 2016
Celebrities at the DNC

Celebrities at the DNC

Famous faces at the Democratic National Convention.

Jul 26 2016
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Jul 22 2016
Kids Choice Sport awards

Kids Choice Sport awards

Athletes and celebrities get slimed for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards.

Jul 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast