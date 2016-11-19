Guangzhou Auto Show
A fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) by Nissan is shown at China (Guangzhou) International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Solar panels are seen on a Hanergy Solar-R. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A concept car by Chery. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Jaguar XFL, with its frame displayed on a ceiling. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Mercedes-Benz EQ. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A model poses beside a Camaro by Chevrolet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cadillac cars are shown at China (Guangzhou) International Automobile Exhibition. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Maxima by Nissan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The interior of a Volkswagen I.D. electric vehicle. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Mercedes-Benz EQ. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Visitors surround a Tesla Model X. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A W01 of Wey brand by Great Wall Motor. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A concept car by Trumpchi from GAC Group. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Models pose with a new Mini Countryman. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A BYD Tang demonstrates how it shares power with a mockup household. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A 2017 GT-R super car by Nissan. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Haval H2s SUV. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A BMW 1 Series. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Mirai fuel cell vehicle by Toyota. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Volkswagen I.D. electric vehicle. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Next Slideshows
Los Angeles Auto Show
Highlights from the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Barack Obama selected key figures in sports, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, activism, academia and entertainment to be awarded the 2016 Presidential...
Braving the Dead Sea
Athletes and eco-activists swim across the Dead Sea, the first people to thrash their way over a body of water so salty that it poisons anyone who drinks it.
Sexiest man alive
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tops People magazine's list of sexiest men for 2016.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.