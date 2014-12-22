Edition:
Guardian of time

Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli works in his museum in Dragona, near Rome November 4, 2014. Agostinelli, 74, has a passion that has led him over the past 60 years to pick up and collect things of all types, from antique art to everyday objects of the past and present. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli works in his museum in Dragona, near Rome November 4, 2014. Agostinelli, 74, has a passion that has led him over the past 60 years to pick up and collect things of all types, from antique art to everyday objects of the past and present. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An old bicycle and old doors of different ages are seen in a storage of the Museum of Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome, October 30, 2014. Agostinelli's collection includes a 65-million-year-old dinosaur egg, meteor fragments, a car that once belonged to American mob boss Al Capone, a lock of hair of Italian national hero Giuseppe Garibaldi, toys, weapons, musical instruments of all kinds and many more. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

An old bicycle and old doors of different ages are seen in a storage of the Museum of Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome, October 30, 2014. Agostinelli's collection includes a 65-million-year-old dinosaur egg, meteor fragments, a car that once belonged to American mob boss Al Capone, a lock of hair of Italian national hero Giuseppe Garibaldi, toys, weapons, musical instruments of all kinds and many more. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli poses in his museum in Dragona, near Rome, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli poses in his museum in Dragona, near Rome, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli works in his museum in Dragona, near Rome, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli works in his museum in Dragona, near Rome, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli checks an old car which belonged to the American gangster Al Capone in his museum in Dragona, near Rome, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli checks an old car which belonged to the American gangster Al Capone in his museum in Dragona, near Rome, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A petrol pump and other objects are displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A petrol pump and other objects are displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Baskets, metal tin boxes and other objects are displayed on shelves in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Baskets, metal tin boxes and other objects are displayed on shelves in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fans and other objects are displayed on shelves in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fans and other objects are displayed on shelves in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Toys are displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Toys are displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A collection of wooden, iron, and plastic hands is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A collection of wooden, iron, and plastic hands is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Collection of religious figures is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Collection of religious figures is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Political memorabilia is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Political memorabilia is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Collection of glasses is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Collection of glasses is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A collection of umbrellas is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A collection of umbrellas is displayed in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli holds buttons in his museum in Dragona, near Rome November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli holds buttons in his museum in Dragona, near Rome November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Dice are displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Dice are displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A tape recorder is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A tape recorder is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A transistor radio is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A transistor radio is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Goggles are displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Goggles are displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An antique baby feeding bottle is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

An antique baby feeding bottle is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Lock of hair from the 'Hero of Two Worlds' Giuseppe Garibaldi is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Lock of hair from the 'Hero of Two Worlds' Giuseppe Garibaldi is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A daguerreotype dated 1830 is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A daguerreotype dated 1830 is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A composition of nails is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A composition of nails is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A 19th century bicycle safety lock is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A 19th century bicycle safety lock is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A pistol-shaped lighter dated 1700 is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A pistol-shaped lighter dated 1700 is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An 18th century tool used by rich people to take food is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

An 18th century tool used by rich people to take food is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An egg of a dinosaur, believed to be 65-million-years old, is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

An egg of a dinosaur, believed to be 65-million-years old, is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A piece of a meteorite is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A piece of a meteorite is displayed in an old frame in the Museum of Domenico Agostinelli in Dragona, near Rome October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A combination picture shows items collected by Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli, displayed in his museum in Dragona, near Rome, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A combination picture shows items collected by Italian collector Domenico Agostinelli, displayed in his museum in Dragona, near Rome, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
