Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 12, 2015 | 12:31pm EDT

Guarding Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London on August 19, 2012. The Metropolitan Police have announced they are withdrawing their round the clock guard of the embassy. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London on August 19, 2012. The Metropolitan Police have announced they are withdrawing their round the clock guard of the embassy. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London on August 19, 2012. The Metropolitan Police have announced they are withdrawing their round the clock guard of the embassy. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
1 / 17
Police gather outside the Ecuador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police gather outside the Ecuador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2012
Police gather outside the Ecuador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
2 / 17
A police officer reacts to the heat of the day before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A police officer reacts to the heat of the day before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
A police officer reacts to the heat of the day before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
3 / 17
Police and protesters wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police and protesters wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
Police and protesters wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
4 / 17
A police officer leaves Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A police officer leaves Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2012
A police officer leaves Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
5 / 17
A police officer stands guard outside Equador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A police officer stands guard outside Equador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2012
A police officer stands guard outside Equador's Embassy in London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 17
A police officer guards the Ecuador embassy in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A police officer guards the Ecuador embassy in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A police officer guards the Ecuador embassy in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
7 / 17
Police officers stand outside Ecuador's embassy in London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Police officers stand outside Ecuador's embassy in London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2012
Police officers stand outside Ecuador's embassy in London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
8 / 17
Police officers arrive outside Ecuador's embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is residing in London August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Police officers arrive outside Ecuador's embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is residing in London August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2012
Police officers arrive outside Ecuador's embassy where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is residing in London August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
9 / 17
Police deter a supporter of Julian Assange from the front of the Equador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police deter a supporter of Julian Assange from the front of the Equador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2012
Police deter a supporter of Julian Assange from the front of the Equador embassy in west London, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
10 / 17
Police stand outside Ecuador's embassy, in which Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is seeking asylum, in London August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Police stand outside Ecuador's embassy, in which Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is seeking asylum, in London August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2012
Police stand outside Ecuador's embassy, in which Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is seeking asylum, in London August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 17
A police officer gestures outside Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A police officer gestures outside Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2012
A police officer gestures outside Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has sought political asylum, in London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
12 / 17
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks from the balcony of Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
13 / 17
Police and media gather outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police and media gather outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2012
Police and media gather outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
14 / 17
Police and media wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police and media wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
Police and media wait for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to speak to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
15 / 17
Police officers walk past the Ecuador embassy following a shift change in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Police officers walk past the Ecuador embassy following a shift change in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Police officers walk past the Ecuador embassy following a shift change in London February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
16 / 17
A police officer stands outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A police officer stands outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A police officer stands outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Mourning in Turkey

Mourning in Turkey

Next Slideshows

Mourning in Turkey

Mourning in Turkey

Turkey's government said Islamic State was the prime suspect in suicide bombings that killed at least 97 people in Ankara.

Oct 12 2015
North Korea celebrates anniversary

North Korea celebrates anniversary

Isolated North Korea marks the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party with a massive military parade.

Oct 10 2015
Deadly blasts in Turkey

Deadly blasts in Turkey

Two suspected suicide bombers hit a rally of pro-Kurdish and leftist activists in Ankara.

Oct 10 2015
Flooding in South Carolina

Flooding in South Carolina

Torrential rains leave at least 17 people dead.

Oct 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast