Guatemala's Fire Volcano
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Residents are ferried to their villages inside a truck near the Fuego volcano in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, south of Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. In September 2012, the Fuego volcano spewed ash 2 miles into the sky and forced the evacuation of...more
A street vendor wears a surgical face mask to protect herself from volcanic ash while sitting on a sidewalk in Antigua, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Children are ferried to their villages inside a truck near the Fuego volcano in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, south of Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. In September 2012, the Fuego volcano spewed ash 2 miles into the sky and forced the evacuation of...more
Next Slideshows
The Carson campaign
The Republican candidate says he does not see a "political path forward" in his bid for the White House.
North Korea's nuclear ambitions
A look at North Korea's firepower, as the country faces harsh new U.N. sanctions to starve it of money for its nuclear weapons program.
Abortion case divides Supreme Court
The Supreme Court considers its first major abortion case in nearly a decade.
Christie for Trump
Chris Christie goes from Republican rival to campaign booster for Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.