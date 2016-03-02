Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 2, 2016 | 4:10pm EST

Guatemala's Fire Volcano

Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
1 / 10
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
2 / 10
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
3 / 10
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
4 / 10
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
5 / 10
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
6 / 10
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
7 / 10
Residents are ferried to their villages inside a truck near the Fuego volcano in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, south of Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. In September 2012, the Fuego volcano spewed ash 2 miles into the sky and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. REUTERS/William Gularte

Residents are ferried to their villages inside a truck near the Fuego volcano in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, south of Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. In September 2012, the Fuego volcano spewed ash 2 miles into the sky and forced the evacuation of...more

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2012
Residents are ferried to their villages inside a truck near the Fuego volcano in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, south of Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. In September 2012, the Fuego volcano spewed ash 2 miles into the sky and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. REUTERS/William Gularte
Close
8 / 10
A street vendor wears a surgical face mask to protect herself from volcanic ash while sitting on a sidewalk in Antigua, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

A street vendor wears a surgical face mask to protect herself from volcanic ash while sitting on a sidewalk in Antigua, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
A street vendor wears a surgical face mask to protect herself from volcanic ash while sitting on a sidewalk in Antigua, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
9 / 10
Children are ferried to their villages inside a truck near the Fuego volcano in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, south of Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. In September 2012, the Fuego volcano spewed ash 2 miles into the sky and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. REUTERS/William Gularte

Children are ferried to their villages inside a truck near the Fuego volcano in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, south of Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. In September 2012, the Fuego volcano spewed ash 2 miles into the sky and forced the evacuation of...more

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2012
Children are ferried to their villages inside a truck near the Fuego volcano in Santa Lucia Cotzumalguapa, south of Guatemala City, September 14, 2012. In September 2012, the Fuego volcano spewed ash 2 miles into the sky and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. REUTERS/William Gularte
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
The Carson campaign

The Carson campaign

Next Slideshows

The Carson campaign

The Carson campaign

The Republican candidate says he does not see a "political path forward" in his bid for the White House.

Mar 02 2016
North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A look at North Korea's firepower, as the country faces harsh new U.N. sanctions to starve it of money for its nuclear weapons program.

Mar 02 2016
Abortion case divides Supreme Court

Abortion case divides Supreme Court

The Supreme Court considers its first major abortion case in nearly a decade.

Mar 02 2016
Christie for Trump

Christie for Trump

Chris Christie goes from Republican rival to campaign booster for Donald Trump.

Mar 02 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast