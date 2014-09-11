Guerilla training in Ukraine
Pro-Ukrainian fighters fire their weapons during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. The group said that it is preparing for possible guerrilla war in case of Russian invasion. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A pro-Ukrainian fighter looks at a target with bullet impacts during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters wrestle during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A pro-Ukrainian fighter aims his weapon during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters take part in guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters look at a target with bullet impacts during guerrilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Next Slideshows
Snow in the summer
An unusually early snowstorm dumps as much as 14 inches of snow onto Calgary.
Refighting The Great War
History enthusiasts recreate the First Battle of the Marne which took place a century ago in France.
Earth from space
Stunning views from the International Space Station.
Defending the American way
The "Patriots" are a heavily armed group who patrol the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to deter migrants from crossing the border illegally.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.