Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt stands in an elevator after a session of his genocide trial at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. Montt, 86, was found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity for allegedly drawing up a counterinsurgency plan during his 1982-1983 rule that killed at least 1,771 members of the Maya Ixil indigenous group. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez