Gun debate since Sandy Hook
Activists hold a protest and vigil against gun violence on the third anniversary of the Sandy Hook mass shooting, outside the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pro-gun protesters hold signs as U.S. President Barack Obama's motorcade passes upon his arrival in Roseburg, Oregon October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Yvonne Crasso (2nd L) holds a picture of her sister Nina Bradley, who was killed by a gunshot in 2012, during a rally against gun violence, on the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gun rights advocates rally against Initiative 594 at the state capitol in Olympia, Washington December 13, 2014. Initiative 594, which requires background checks for all gun purchases in Washington state, was voted into law, making the state the...more
Tammi Warren (L) wears her pistol strapped to her hip during an Open Carry Gun supporters rally in front of the Romulus Police Department in Romulus, Michigan April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Marty Welch and his wife Chris carry custom painted Olympic Arms 223 caliber pistols during a rally in support of the Michigan Open Carry gun law in Romulus, Michigan April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Doug Allen, of Greenville, North Carolina, holds a pro-gun flag during a protest against the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama, sponsored by the "Reclaim America Now Coalition" in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House in...more
The sun rises above the U.S. Capitol as volunteers place crosses, symbolizing grave markers of those who died as a result of gun violence, on the National Mall in Washington April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Residents take part in a rally against gun violence in New York March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Bruce Vannosdall of Montgomery, N.Y., displays a protest sign during a pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hans Pennink
Clint McQueen and his son Chance McQueen, 7, carry rifles at a pro-gun activist rally as part of the National Day of Resistance, at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman holds a sign during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A protestor, holding up a sign, is removed by a security guard during a speech by Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the National Rifle Association (NRA), during a news conference in Washington December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Josh Westerlund of Colorado Springs, holds a flag with a cannon pictured and the words "Come and Take it" written on it at the Colorado State Capital Building during an anti-gun control legislation rally organized by Guns for Everyone in Denver,...more
Next Slideshows
Saudi women
Saudi Arabians voted 17 women into public office in municipal elections in the conservative Islamic kingdom, the first to allow female participation.
Funerals for San Bernardino victims
Memorial services are held for San Bernardino shooting victims.
At night in Aleppo
Damaged architecture seen at night in Aleppo.
The Le Pen Front
Marine Le Pen's far-right National Front did not win any region in French elections, in a setback to her hopes of being a serious presidential contender in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.