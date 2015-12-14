Edition:
United States
Gun debate since Sandy Hook

Activists hold a protest and vigil against gun violence on the third anniversary of the Sandy Hook mass shooting, outside the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Pro-gun protesters hold signs as U.S. President Barack Obama's motorcade passes upon his arrival in Roseburg, Oregon October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Yvonne Crasso (2nd L) holds a picture of her sister Nina Bradley, who was killed by a gunshot in 2012, during a rally against gun violence, on the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Gun rights advocates rally against Initiative 594 at the state capitol in Olympia, Washington December 13, 2014. Initiative 594, which requires background checks for all gun purchases in Washington state, was voted into law, making the state the first in the country to close the so-called gun-show loophole through popular vote. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Tammi Warren (L) wears her pistol strapped to her hip during an Open Carry Gun supporters rally in front of the Romulus Police Department in Romulus, Michigan April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, April 27, 2014
Marty Welch and his wife Chris carry custom painted Olympic Arms 223 caliber pistols during a rally in support of the Michigan Open Carry gun law in Romulus, Michigan April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, April 27, 2014
Doug Allen, of Greenville, North Carolina, holds a pro-gun flag during a protest against the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama, sponsored by the "Reclaim America Now Coalition" in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House in Washington November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2013
The sun rises above the U.S. Capitol as volunteers place crosses, symbolizing grave markers of those who died as a result of gun violence, on the National Mall in Washington April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2013
Residents take part in a rally against gun violence in New York March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2013
Bruce Vannosdall of Montgomery, N.Y., displays a protest sign during a pro-gun rally at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hans Pennink

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2013
Clint McQueen and his son Chance McQueen, 7, carry rifles at a pro-gun activist rally as part of the National Day of Resistance, at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2013
A woman holds a sign during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2013
A protestor, holding up a sign, is removed by a security guard during a speech by Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the National Rifle Association (NRA), during a news conference in Washington December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2012
Demonstrators participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
Josh Westerlund of Colorado Springs, holds a flag with a cannon pictured and the words "Come and Take it" written on it at the Colorado State Capital Building during an anti-gun control legislation rally organized by Guns for Everyone in Denver, Colorado January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2013
