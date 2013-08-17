Gunbattle in Cairo mosque
A woman climbs from behind a barricade set up by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. Gunmen opened fire on security forces from a second floor window in the Fath mosque, where hundreds of Mursi supporters had been taking refuge. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Army soldiers react inside a room of al-Fath mosque when supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi exchanged gunfire with security forces inside the mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks through a window of the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A mother holds her hands up as she escorts her son from the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Policemen move into a mosque during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi talk with media and police from behind their barricade inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A policeman takes position during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A police officer takes position during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi talks with media and police from behind a barricade inside al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the army points to the second floor of the mosque with a stick during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Policemen stand guard inside a room of al-Fath mosque when supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi exchanged gunfire with security forces inside the mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait by the barricaded door inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Police officers guard a gate to al-Fath mosque, where demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait inside, at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of the interim government, installed by the army, talk with police officers in front of al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Soldiers stand guard on an armoured personnel carrier positioned outside Ramses Square, near al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Supporters of the interim government installed by the army run and take cover during shooting near the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The minaret of al-Fath mosque is seen during gunshots between supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and security forces at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Police and pro-Egyptian government supporters fight the effect of tear gas outside al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Police officers stand guard at one of the doors to al-Fath mosque, where demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are waiting inside, at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
