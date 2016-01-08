Gunman ambushes Philadelphia cop

A gunman approaching a Philadelphia Police vehicle in which Officer Jesse Hartnett was shot shortly before midnight January 7, 2016. A gunman claiming to have pledged allegiance to Islamic State militants shot and seriously wounded a Philadelphia...more

A gunman approaching a Philadelphia Police vehicle in which Officer Jesse Hartnett was shot shortly before midnight January 7, 2016. A gunman claiming to have pledged allegiance to Islamic State militants shot and seriously wounded a Philadelphia police officer in an ambush on his patrol car. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Close