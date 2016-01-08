Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 8, 2016 | 4:15pm EST

Gunman ambushes Philadelphia cop

A gunman approaching a Philadelphia Police vehicle in which Officer Jesse Hartnett was shot shortly before midnight January 7, 2016. A gunman claiming to have pledged allegiance to Islamic State militants shot and seriously wounded a Philadelphia police officer in an ambush on his patrol car. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

A gunman approaching a Philadelphia Police vehicle in which Officer Jesse Hartnett was shot shortly before midnight January 7, 2016. A gunman claiming to have pledged allegiance to Islamic State militants shot and seriously wounded a Philadelphia...more

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A gunman approaching a Philadelphia Police vehicle in which Officer Jesse Hartnett was shot shortly before midnight January 7, 2016. A gunman claiming to have pledged allegiance to Islamic State militants shot and seriously wounded a Philadelphia police officer in an ambush on his patrol car. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Close
1 / 11
A gunman approaching the patrol vehicle in which Officer Jesse Hartnett was in. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

A gunman approaching the patrol vehicle in which Officer Jesse Hartnett was in. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A gunman approaching the patrol vehicle in which Officer Jesse Hartnett was in. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Close
2 / 11
A gunman running away from the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

A gunman running away from the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A gunman running away from the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Close
3 / 11
Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Close
4 / 11
The gunman Edward Archer of Philadelphia. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

The gunman Edward Archer of Philadelphia. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
The gunman Edward Archer of Philadelphia. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Close
5 / 11
A gunman approaching the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

A gunman approaching the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A gunman approaching the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Close
6 / 11
A gunman approaching the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

A gunman approaching the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A gunman approaching the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Close
7 / 11
A gunman running away from the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

A gunman running away from the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A gunman running away from the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Close
8 / 11
A gunman running away from the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

A gunman running away from the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A gunman running away from the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Close
9 / 11
Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett chasing a gunman (not shown) after being shot. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett chasing a gunman (not shown) after being shot. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett chasing a gunman (not shown) after being shot. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Close
10 / 11
Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett (bottom C) chasing a gunman (not shown) after being shot. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett (bottom C) chasing a gunman (not shown) after being shot. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett (bottom C) chasing a gunman (not shown) after being shot. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
El Chapo on the run

El Chapo on the run

Next Slideshows

El Chapo on the run

El Chapo on the run

Mexico has recaptured the world's most notorious drug lord.

Jan 08 2016
Concept cars at CES

Concept cars at CES

New rides at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Jan 08 2016
Putin, judo sensei

Putin, judo sensei

Sparring with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jan 08 2016
Young voters

Young voters

The next generation of America's electorate.

Jan 08 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast