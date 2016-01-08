Gunman ambushes Philadelphia cop
A gunman approaching a Philadelphia Police vehicle in which Officer Jesse Hartnett was shot shortly before midnight January 7, 2016. A gunman claiming to have pledged allegiance to Islamic State militants shot and seriously wounded a Philadelphia...more
A gunman approaching the patrol vehicle in which Officer Jesse Hartnett was in. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
A gunman running away from the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
The gunman Edward Archer of Philadelphia. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
A gunman approaching the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
A gunman approaching the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
A gunman running away from the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
A gunman running away from the vehicle. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett chasing a gunman (not shown) after being shot. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett (bottom C) chasing a gunman (not shown) after being shot. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Department
