Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 21, 2012 | 10:20am EDT

Gunman attacks Jewish school

<p>Mourners attend a joint funeral in Jerusalem for victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Mourners attend a joint funeral in Jerusalem for victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Mourners attend a joint funeral in Jerusalem for victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
1 / 28
<p>People stand around the bodies of victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, during their joint funeral service in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

People stand around the bodies of victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, during their joint funeral service in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

People stand around the bodies of victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, during their joint funeral service in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
2 / 28
<p>People carry the bodies of the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, during their joint funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

People carry the bodies of the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, during their joint funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

People carry the bodies of the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, during their joint funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
3 / 28
<p>A mourner stands over the fresh graves of three of the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, after their joint funeral in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A mourner stands over the fresh graves of three of the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, after their joint funeral in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A mourner stands over the fresh graves of three of the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, after their joint funeral in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
4 / 28
<p>French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
5 / 28
<p>Members of the media stand behind a police line during a raid on a house to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

Members of the media stand behind a police line during a raid on a house to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Members of the media stand behind a police line during a raid on a house to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
6 / 28
<p>French CRS police secure a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

French CRS police secure a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

French CRS police secure a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
7 / 28
<p>Neighbors look at the scene during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

Neighbors look at the scene during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Neighbors look at the scene during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
8 / 28
<p>Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
9 / 28
<p>A masked French special intervention police (RAID) member arrives on the scene during a raid on a house to arrest a gunman suspected of killing three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

A masked French special intervention police (RAID) member arrives on the scene during a raid on a house to arrest a gunman suspected of killing three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot...more

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A masked French special intervention police (RAID) member arrives on the scene during a raid on a house to arrest a gunman suspected of killing three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
10 / 28
<p>Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles </p>

Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Close
11 / 28
<p>Police stand guard as a emergency fire vehicle speeds down a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

Police stand guard as a emergency fire vehicle speeds down a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Police stand guard as a emergency fire vehicle speeds down a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
12 / 28
<p>Family and friends of the four slain people in the attack at the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse gather for a ceremony at the Roissy International Airport north of Paris March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool </p>

Family and friends of the four slain people in the attack at the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse gather for a ceremony at the Roissy International Airport north of Paris March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Family and friends of the four slain people in the attack at the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse gather for a ceremony at the Roissy International Airport north of Paris March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Close
13 / 28
<p>Members of the special crisis group work at the prefecture offices the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

Members of the special crisis group work at the prefecture offices the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Members of the special crisis group work at the prefecture offices the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
14 / 28
<p>A man places flowers in front of the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France March 20, 2012 to pay respect to the four victims killed by a gunman on Monday. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

A man places flowers in front of the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France March 20, 2012 to pay respect to the four victims killed by a gunman on Monday. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A man places flowers in front of the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France March 20, 2012 to pay respect to the four victims killed by a gunman on Monday. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
15 / 28
<p>A teacher comforts a school child as they observe a minute of silence at a Jewish school in Paris to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A teacher comforts a school child as they observe a minute of silence at a Jewish school in Paris to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A teacher comforts a school child as they observe a minute of silence at a Jewish school in Paris to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
16 / 28
<p>France's Education minister Luc Chatel (R) and President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) listen to students at the Francois Couperin College in Paris, March 20, 2012, the day after a gunman killed four victims at a Jewish school in Toulouse. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool </p>

France's Education minister Luc Chatel (R) and President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) listen to students at the Francois Couperin College in Paris, March 20, 2012, the day after a gunman killed four victims at a Jewish school in Toulouse. REUTERS/Jacques...more

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

France's Education minister Luc Chatel (R) and President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) listen to students at the Francois Couperin College in Paris, March 20, 2012, the day after a gunman killed four victims at a Jewish school in Toulouse. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Close
17 / 28
<p>School children attend a religious ceremony and observe a minute of silence at the Jewish school Kerem Menahen in Nice March 20, 2012 to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

School children attend a religious ceremony and observe a minute of silence at the Jewish school Kerem Menahen in Nice March 20, 2012 to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday. REUTERS/Eric...more

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

School children attend a religious ceremony and observe a minute of silence at the Jewish school Kerem Menahen in Nice March 20, 2012 to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
18 / 28
<p>Young girls read a newspaper as they gather to observe a minute of silence at Capitole's place in Toulouse March 20, 2012 to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles </p>

Young girls read a newspaper as they gather to observe a minute of silence at Capitole's place in Toulouse March 20, 2012 to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles more

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Young girls read a newspaper as they gather to observe a minute of silence at Capitole's place in Toulouse March 20, 2012 to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Close
19 / 28
<p>French police stand guard as they provide security outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

French police stand guard as they provide security outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

French police stand guard as they provide security outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
20 / 28
<p>A young woman reacts near the hearse which transports the three coffins bearing the slain children from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

A young woman reacts near the hearse which transports the three coffins bearing the slain children from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A young woman reacts near the hearse which transports the three coffins bearing the slain children from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
21 / 28
<p>Coffins bearing the four slain victims are carried out from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot </p>

Coffins bearing the four slain victims are carried out from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Coffins bearing the four slain victims are carried out from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Close
22 / 28
<p>People hold French flags as they attend a silent march in Paris to pay tribute to victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

People hold French flags as they attend a silent march in Paris to pay tribute to victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

People hold French flags as they attend a silent march in Paris to pay tribute to victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
23 / 28
<p>Youths hold an Israeli flag as they attend a silent march in Paris to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Youths hold an Israeli flag as they attend a silent march in Paris to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Youths hold an Israeli flag as they attend a silent march in Paris to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
24 / 28
<p>French police conduct their investigation outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles </p>

French police conduct their investigation outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

French police conduct their investigation outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Close
25 / 28
<p>A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles </p>

A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Close
26 / 28
<p>French police conduct their investigation outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles </p>

French police conduct their investigation outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

French police conduct their investigation outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Close
27 / 28
<p>Relatives leave the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles </p>

Relatives leave the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Wednesday, March 21, 2012

Relatives leave the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

Close
28 / 28

Gunman attacks Jewish school

Gunman attacks Jewish school Share
Replay Slideshow

Next Slideshows

Death of a pope

Death of a pope

Egyptian Christians mourn the death of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church.

Mar 20 2012
Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

Europe's tallest volcano erupts.

Mar 20 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 16 2012
Lord's Resistance Army's brutal legacy

Lord's Resistance Army's brutal legacy

A look at the Lord's Resistance Army, an Ugandan rebel group condemned for its chilling violence.

Mar 16 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast