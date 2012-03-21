Gunman attacks Jewish school
Mourners attend a joint funeral in Jerusalem for victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People stand around the bodies of victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, during their joint funeral service in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People carry the bodies of the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, during their joint funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A mourner stands over the fresh graves of three of the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, after their joint funeral in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
French CRS police block a street during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Members of the media stand behind a police line during a raid on a house to arrest a suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French CRS police secure a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Neighbors look at the scene during a raid on a house to arrest the suspect in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
A masked French special intervention police (RAID) member arrives on the scene during a raid on a house to arrest a gunman suspected of killing three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot...more
Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
Police stand guard as a emergency fire vehicle speeds down a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Family and friends of the four slain people in the attack at the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse gather for a ceremony at the Roissy International Airport north of Paris March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Members of the special crisis group work at the prefecture offices the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
A man places flowers in front of the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France March 20, 2012 to pay respect to the four victims killed by a gunman on Monday. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
A teacher comforts a school child as they observe a minute of silence at a Jewish school in Paris to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
France's Education minister Luc Chatel (R) and President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) listen to students at the Francois Couperin College in Paris, March 20, 2012, the day after a gunman killed four victims at a Jewish school in Toulouse. REUTERS/Jacques...more
School children attend a religious ceremony and observe a minute of silence at the Jewish school Kerem Menahen in Nice March 20, 2012 to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday. REUTERS/Eric...more
Young girls read a newspaper as they gather to observe a minute of silence at Capitole's place in Toulouse March 20, 2012 to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles more
French police stand guard as they provide security outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
A young woman reacts near the hearse which transports the three coffins bearing the slain children from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
Coffins bearing the four slain victims are carried out from the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school the day after the shooting in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot
People hold French flags as they attend a silent march in Paris to pay tribute to victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Youths hold an Israeli flag as they attend a silent march in Paris to pay tribute to the four victims killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French police conduct their investigation outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
French police conduct their investigation outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
Relatives leave the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
