Gunman takes hostages in German cinema
German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
Paramedics wait after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
German special police leave their cars in this still image taken from video after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt, Germany....more
German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
A German policeman drinks near a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Warning tape is pictured in front of a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
German special police leave their car after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
German special police leave their car after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
Ambulance cars are waiting after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser
