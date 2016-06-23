Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 23, 2016 | 1:25pm EDT

Gunman takes hostages in German cinema

German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Paramedics wait after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

German special police leave their cars in this still image taken from video after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Rhein-Neckar-Fernsehen via REUTERS TV

German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

A German policeman drinks near a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Warning tape is pictured in front of a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

German special police leave their car after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

German special police leave their car after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

Ambulance cars are waiting after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in a cinema complex in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

German police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Ralf Banser

