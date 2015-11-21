Edition:
Gunmen storm Mali hotel

Drapes soaked in blood lie on the floor of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Malian security officials show a jihadist flag they said belonged to attackers in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Bullet holes are seen at a staircase of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
French soldiers leave the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A room is seen in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A corpse is seen outside the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Malian officials prepare to lift a corpse into an emergency vehicle outside the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
UN officials exit the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A forensic police official is seen at the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Blood is seen at a staircase of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A Malian police officer stands guard in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Blood is seen on the staircase of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A Malian police officer walks in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Soldiers walk in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
People stand near the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A television shows news of the Bamako attack in a room in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Belongings lie on a bed in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Malian soldiers display grenades and other supplies they said belonged to jihadists in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Malian officials carry a corpse outside the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Malian officials enter the lobby of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
French soldiers leave the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
French gendarmes bring forensic supplies to the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Still image from video shows a hostage rushed out of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A U.N. official walks at a staircase covered in blood in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Drapes soaked in blood lie on the floor of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Still image from video show a hostage rushed out from the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Bullet casings are seen in a helmet on the floor of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Belongings lie on a table in the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Security forces gather near the Radisson Hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/MALIKAHERE.COM

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
French gendarmes prepare forensic supplies in the lobby of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Still image from video shows the lobby of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Security forces drive near the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Still image from video show a hostage rushed out from the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Malian soldiers display grenades and other supplies they said belonged to jihadists in front of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
The exterior of the Radisson hotel is seen in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
