Guns of the GOP

Mike Huckabee visits a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Ted Cruz holds a new gun of a supporter after his speech at a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Janet Huckabee, wife of Mike Huckabee, holds an AR-15 assault rifle at a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Mike Huckabee looks at his wife Janet holding a gun at a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Rand Paul prepares to fire an AR 15 rifle at Crossroads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, January 17, 2016. At right is store general manager Tom Hudson. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A man holds up a gun rights shirt which plays off the Starbucks logo in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Ted Cruz arrives at the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King (R), outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Gun rights stickers are pictured on display at an exhibition booth during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Lindsey Graham shoots skeet in Kamas, during a break at the E2 Summit held by Mitt Romney, at the Deer Valley Resort outside Park City, Utah, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A woman reaches for a gun rights sticker in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
