Guns up in Utah
First-time gun owner Jessie Palmieri holds a target she shot with a H&K VP9 9mm gun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
A man fires a Sig P320 handgun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Jessie Palmieri hugs her new H&K VP9 9mm handgun, her first gun, that she bought at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
A man loads 9mm bullets into a clip at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Assault rifles are seen on display for sale at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Men target practice with guns at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Jessie Palmieri (L) is shown a H&K VP9 9mm handgun by David Warren (R) at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
First-time gun owner Jessie Palmieri loads a clip into a H&K VP9 9mm gun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Jessie Palmieri (L) talks to her husband Steve (R) after she decides to buy a H&K VP9 9mm handgun, her first gun, at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Alec Murrary reloads his AR-15 assault rifle with 223 ammo at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
David Warren returns an assault rifle to the display at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Several shooters target practice with guns at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Ulrik Mitchell (L) tries out a hand gun as her husband Bill (R) looks on at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Alec Murrary fires an AR-15 assault rifle at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
First time gun owner Jessie Palmieri holds her new H&K VP9 9mm gun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
A man fires a Taurus Millennium 9mm at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Syria
Images from the conflict in Syria in 2015.
Forever remembering the Paris attacks
The city of Paris works to archive the notes, poems and messages of support left by the public after the Paris attacks.
Lake Poopo dries up
Lake Poopo, Bolivia's formerly second largest lake after the famed Titicaca, has dried up completely.
Moses' Mountain views
Tourists visit the summit of Egypt's Mount Sinai, also known as Mount Moses.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.