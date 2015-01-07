Edition:
United States
Gusts from Marine One

Members of the press, including NBC's Evan Dixon, face the blowing snow caused by Marine One as it landed on the South Lawn before picking up President Obama at the White House, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Children wave at President Obama as he lifts off on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sixth grade students from the Park Maitland School in Maitland, Florida, watch as Marine One carrying President Obama takes off from the South Lawn at the White House, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

A U.S. Marine holds his hat as Marine One carrying President Obama lands at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Supporters watch as the Marine One helicopter, carrying President George W. Bush and first lady, Laura Bush, takes off from the South Lawn of the White House, January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tourists watch as President Obama departs the White House aboard Marine One, June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Girls react to the engine wash from Marine One carrying President Obama as it takes off on the South Lawn at the White House, August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Journalists Kate Brower (L) and Laura Macinnis (R) fight their umbrellas as Marine One lands on the South Lawn of the White House, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Children react to buffeting winds caused by Marine One as President Obama lifts off from the White House, September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Actress Jane Lynch watches the Marine One with President Obama aboard take off from the South Lawn of the White House, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

A crowd of spectators is buffeted by the rotor wash of the Marine One helicopter as President Obama lands on the South Lawn at the White House, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Supporters watch as Marine One takes off carrying President Obama from the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Guests struggle with an umbrella as Marine One lands on the South Lawn of the White House, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Members of the USA Gymnastics Olympic team react as Marine One takes off from the South Lawn of the White House, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

A member of the press covers her head as Marine One carrying President Obama takes off from the South Lawn, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Children react to the rotor wash from Marine One as it lands to pick up President Obama at the White House, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

